National Association of Corporate Directors Chicago Chapter Announces Gregory Hedges as New President and Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), a distinguished leader in promoting corporate board excellence through top-tier education, dynamic networking, and innovative governance practices, is proud to introduce Gregory Hedges as its new President and Chief Executive Officer.

With a professional legacy spanning four decades, Greg brings his experience, knowledge and networks as a founding managing director of Protiviti to the Chicago Chapter. On January 1, 2024, Greg becomes part-time with Protiviti and assumes responsibilities as the Chapter's CEO. His credentials also highlight his role as creator and chair of the Notre Dame Executive Business Council in Chicago and Adjunct Professor of IT, Analytics and Operations at the University of Notre Dame.

NACD Chicago Chapter Board Chair Joan Steel observes, "The election of Greg Hedges as the Chicago Chapter's first CEO and President will be transformative for more than 2,000-chapter members and our valued sponsors. Greg will lead the Chapter's outstanding programming, unique events and networking opportunities designed to help corporate directors advance excellence in the boardroom."

On his appointment, Greg remarks, "I'm both honored and excited to lead NACD Chicago into its next phase. Our commitment remains constant: to equip our board members with the resources, knowledge, and connections necessary to excel. Chicago Chapter members can anticipate a blend of tradition and innovation, marked by collaborative endeavors, meaningful dialogues, and enriching experiences to prepare corporate directors for tomorrow's challenges."

Chicago Chapter members, sponsors and others anticipate the future with enthusiasm and confidence in the transformative journey ahead under Greg's leadership.

For media inquiries, please contact: Kathy Hendrickson, 630-527-9579, kathy@chicagonacd.org.

