Silk Way West Airlines Takes Delivery of First Boeing 777 Freighter

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silk Way West Airlines' first Boeing 777 Freighter arrived at Heydar Aliyev International Airport today as the airline becomes the newest operator of the world's largest, longest range and most capable twin-engine freighter. The 777 Freighter will enable Silk Way West to increase its capacity to meet growing cargo demand around the globe.

Silk Way West Airlines’ first Boeing 777 Freighter arrived at Heydar Aliyev International Airport today as the airline becomes the newest operator of the world's largest, longest range and most capable twin-engine freighter. (Photo: Boeing) (PRNewswire)

"Delivery of this aircraft marks a defining moment in our strategic plan to make Silk Way West Airlines greener, more fuel efficient, and better positioned for growth from conception to reality," said Fadi Nahas, vice president of Silk Way West Airlines, Americas. "This expansion of the fleet will open up opportunities for Silk Way West Airlines to boost the volume of flights and extend our reach to additional strategic destinations, reflecting the growing importance of our home base of Baku as a regional and global transportation hub."

Designed to integrate smoothly with existing cargo operations, the 777 Freighter will provide Azerbaijan-based Silk Way West with enhanced efficiency and operational flexibility. With a range of 9,200 kilometers, the 777 Freighter can carry a maximum structural payload of 107,000 kilograms, allowing operators to make fewer stops and reduce landing fees on long-haul routes. The airplane's large fuselage diameter allows carriers to transport tall and outsized cargo loads on 3-meter-tall pallets, and its main deck side cargo door is 3.72 meters wide, allowing convenient loading of taller and wider cargo.

The enhanced fuel efficiency of the 777 Freighter, along with the airline's recent selection of the 777-8 Freighter, will support the carrier's near- and long-term sustainability goals.

"With the global air cargo fleet expected to grow by more than 60% over the next 20 years, the unmatched efficiency of the 777 Freighter will boost Silk Way West's capabilities and allow them to further scale their world-class cargo operations," said Paul Righi, Boeing vice president Sales, Eurasia. "We are honored to strengthen our partnership as Silk Way West continues to build its freighter fleet."

The 777 Freighter is Boeing's top-selling freighter of all time. Customers from around the world have ordered 319 777 Freighters since the program began in 2005. As the market leader in cargo airplanes, Boeing provides more than 90% of the worldwide dedicated freighter capacity, including new-production and converted airplanes.

About Silk Way West Airlines

Founded in 2012 in Baku, Silk Way West Airlines is the largest cargo airline in the Caspian Sea region with an annual cargo turnover of 350,000 tons. Based at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, the airline operates approximately 350 monthly scheduled flights to 40 destinations around the world.

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing [NYSE: BA] develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers .

Contact:

Boeing Media Relations

media@boeing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boeing