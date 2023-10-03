RTX to release third quarter results on Oct. 24, 2023

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX (NYSE: RTX) will issue its third quarter 2023 earnings Tuesday, Oct. 24, prior to the stock market opening. A conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast live on the company's website at www.rtx.com and will be available for replay following the call. A presentation corresponding with the conference call will be available for downloading prior to the call.

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

