Michael Baker International Names Steven Yoshizumi Transportation Practice Executive for California

Firm strengthens regional presence with new role focused on continued growth and client engagement

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Steven Yoshizumi has joined the firm as Transportation Practice Executive for California. In this newly created role, Mr. Yoshizumi will partner with Michael Baker's Western Region transportation professionals to develop and implement an innovative business strategy that focuses on regional transportation planning agencies in California. He will cross-market the firm's services and solutions for growth opportunities; develop and maintain client, stakeholder and teaming partner relationships; and collaborate with the firm's Western Region leaders on staff assignments, workshare, mentorship, business pursuits and quality of project deliverables.

"We created the new role of Transportation Practice Executive for California to support our Western Region's continued growth and client engagement as we Reimagine Michael Baker as a full-service engineering and consulting firm," said Trudi Lim, P.E., LEED AP, Western Regional Director, at Michael Baker International. "Steven is an experienced leader with a focus on the intersection of transportation, engineering and land development, and I look forward to the knowledge and expertise he will bring to our transportation projects."

Mr. Yoshizumi brings nearly 35 years of project management and leadership experience to his role as Transportation Practice Executive for California, and his career includes leading design teams, project management and delivery of projects across the transportation infrastructure spectrum. Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Yoshizumi served as WSP's Civil Team Leader/Local Business Lead for Orange County Operations. Earlier in his career, he also held positions with URS Corporation (now part of AECOM), Huitt-Zollars, Inc. and Parsons Brinckerhoff Quade & Douglas, Inc.

Mr. Yoshizumi earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles.

