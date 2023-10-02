Keepers of the Quaich USA Gala Will Feature Outlander Star Sam Heughan

NY Event Celebrates Scotch Heritage with World's Most Coveted Drams

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keepers of the Quaich USA Chapter (KOTQUSA.org), the American arm of the Blair Castle-headquartered Scotch whisky society, today announced that Outlander star, philanthropist and founder of The Sassenach Scotch whisky, Sam Heughan, will be the keynote speaker for the Gala at a private members club in Manhattan on October 4, 2023.

The Gala will celebrate Scottish culture and heritage and will showcase some of the U.S. market's newest and rarest bottles of Scotch Whisky at a pre-dinner reception for 200 prominent opinion leaders, A-list media and top executives.

The evening will benefit the Entrepreneurial Scotland Foundation, a Scottish scholarship charity. Also speaking is the top Scottish government official in the U.S., Counsellor for Scottish Affairs Chris Thomson.

Other notable attendees include New York Giants punter, Jamie Gillan, known as the Scottish Hammer, and Sir David MacMillan, the 2021 Nobel Prize winner for Chemistry, who is from the Glasgow region.

In 2022, the United States was Scotch whisky's most valuable market, worth $2.7 billion in supplier revenue and growing, up 4.2% from the prior year. Total market volume was nearly 10 million cases, which is equal to 120 million bottles (stats: DISCUS, SWA).

The Keepers of the Quaich was started in 1988 at the society's spiritual home at Blair Castle in the Scottish Highlands. Since its founding, just over 2,700 men and women from more than 100 countries have received the honor. There are approximately 300 Keepers and Masters of the Quaich in the United States.

KOTQUSA officers and directors include: Co-Chairs Diageo CMO Edward Pilkington and Frank Coleman, President of Frank Coleman Strategies LLC; Vice Chairs Marvin Shanken, CEO of Shanken Communications, and Wayne Chaplin, CEO of Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits; Treasurer Brian Cox, Bacardi Vice President, Dewars Scotch Whisky; Corporate Secretary Kathleen Dibenedetto, Beam Suntory Sr, Director, Seed Brands; Jonathan Yusen, President of Allied Beverage; Paul Ross, CEO of Edrington America; Bob Hendrickson, Executive Vice President & COO, Republic National Distribution Co.; William Grant & Sons National Brand Ambassador Lorne Cousin; Mahesh Patel, CEO of the Universal Whisky Experience; and Jeffrey Karlovitch, Master Blender, LHK Spirits.

