Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Laser Center Observes Rising Trend in Arm Lifts Following Weight Loss

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Laser Center, led by board-certified surgeon Dr. Michelle Hardaway, announces a rising trend in arm lift procedures, with a significant surge noticed among post-bariatric surgery patients and those using recent weight loss drugs.

The growing demand for arm lifts, particularly after weight loss, is becoming an increasingly popular way for patients to feel more comfortable in their clothes and with their bodies. The trend underscores the transformative impact aesthetic surgeries can have on people's physical health and self-esteem.

Explaining this surge, Dr. Michelle Hardaway said, "We're observing an increased interest in arm lifts from patients who've recently undergone significant weight loss, either through bariatric surgery or certain weight loss drugs, such as Ozempic. This surgical procedure, also known as brachioplasty, helps patients tighten and tone their upper arms, enhancing their overall appearance."

An arm lift is a surgical procedure that sculpts the upper arm by removing excess skin and fat. This has proven particularly beneficial for post-bariatric and weight-loss drug users who may experience excess, sagging skin.

"Many patients express increased comfort and confidence in exposing their arms and wearing a wider range of clothing styles following their procedures," adds Dr. Hardaway.

Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Laser Center, led by board-certified surgeon Dr. Michelle Hardaway, is dedicated to offering patients the highest standard of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures in a compassionate, safe, and professional environment. Over the last 30 years, the Center has helped thousands of patients enhance their natural beauty and improve their quality of life through modern and proven aesthetic techniques.

