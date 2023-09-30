Toy Fair® Transforms NYC’s Javits Center into Massive Playground

1,000+ Toy Companies from Around the Globe Exhibit at Iconic Trade Show

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toy Fair® (aka the North American International Toy Fair) opened its doors this morning at the Javits Center in New York City, bringing together thousands of global play professionals to scout the hottest toys, games, and youth entertainment products of the holiday season and beyond from more than 1,000 exhibiting toy companies. Produced by The Toy Association™, the sold-out show is a massive celebration of play and provides unparalleled access to the lucrative $40 billion U.S. toy marketplace and key markets around the globe.

Taking place Saturday, September 30 through Tuesday, October 3, the largest toy show in the Western Hemisphere has been reimagined for 2023 to feature more exciting experiences and insights than ever before, while maintaining its legacy as the place to spot the latest innovations in play. Toy Fair continues to be a vital marketplace, and the proof is in the numbers – in 2020, the show hosted 890 exhibitors, and that number has grown to 1,021 for 2023.

From manufacturers, distributors, importers, and sales agents, to retailers, licensors, inventors, and startups, Toy Fair's attendees will be on-site at the Javits Center to strike lucrative deals, stock up on last-minute holiday must-haves, and get exclusive access to brand-new '24 products before anyone else. With the equivalent of nearly eight football fields filled with toys and games, there's something for every kid and kid-at-heart at Toy Fair.

"Over the next four days, Toy Fair will welcome the global play community and members of the press to exchange business knowledge, spot what's trending this holiday, gain exclusive insights on the future of play, and take advantage of the many educational and networking activities at the show," said Steve Pasierb, president & CEO of The Toy Association. "There are so many exciting opportunities in store for all stakeholders at our industry's most iconic event – not to mention hands-on access to hundreds of thousands of toys for all ages!"

The 118th Toy Fair will feature both veteran and first-time exhibitors showcasing toys across distinct product zones, from action figures and collectibles, to games, arts & crafts, sustainable playthings, tech toys, and everything in between. First-time exhibitors will feature their products in the Launch Pad section (Level 1) of the show. Pavilions with products from China, India, France, and a "World of Toys" Pavilion in partnership with Spielwarenmesse eG, as well as a "Hot for Holiday" showcase, will also display buzz-worthy products for media, buyers and other trade guests to explore.

Toy Fair will put on a robust lineup of educational sessions and engaging events throughout all four days, including sessions aimed at the toy inventor & designer community; a toy trends briefing backed by new consumer research; a toy safety and compliance forum; a Student Congress for university students to learn about careers in the toy industry; as well as sessions that tackle timely topics like social media, the metaverse and emerging technologies, and much more.

Registration is mandatory for access to Toy Fair 2023; verification of media and buyer credentials is required. Those who cannot attend the show can follow along on Instagram (#ToyFairLife), LinkedIn, and X (formerly Twitter) and visit the Toy Fair Online Press Room for up-to-the-minute show information.

About Toy Fair® www.ToyFairNY.com

Toy Fair® is the largest and most comprehensive play-focused experience unifying the toy industry's entire ecosystem with key players to help with business development and sourcing the latest products from across all forms and stages of play. Featuring thousands of new and unique toys, games, edutainment, entertainment-driven experiences, and more from around the world, Toy Fair offers attendees a competitive edge no other trade event can match.

About The Toy Association www.toyassociation.org / www.thegeniusofplay.org / www.playsafe.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the business trade association representing hundreds of companies including manufacturers, retailers, licensors, and others who are involved in the youth entertainment industry. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $102.4 billion. Our manufacturing members account for 93% of U.S. toy and game sales driving the annual $40 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play. As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy Fair®; advocates on behalf of members around the world; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard.

