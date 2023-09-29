Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Hosts "Formula For Success" Event, Celebrating Record Year of Achievements

Nico Rosberg, Jungheinrich Brand Ambassador and Formula 1 World Champion, Joins To Talk Sustainability and Innovation

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas (Logisnext), a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions, held its Logisnext Dealer General Manager Meeting in Houston this week for the Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich® dealer network. During the significant two-day event, Logisnext showcased its "Formula For Success" strategy and future plans as the industry moves toward electrification, automation and digitalization.

Nearly 300 attendees gathered, including Dealer Principals and top-level management from across Logisnext's North American Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich dealer network. Special guests included Formula 1 World Champion and Jungheinrich Brand Ambassador Nico Rosberg, alongside Christian Erlach, Member of the Board of Management, Sales at Jungheinrich AG.

At the heart of the event was the unveiling of a forward-looking roadmap, which highlighted a focus on sustainability and advanced technology across automation, telematics and advanced power solutions to meet evolving market demands.

Nico Rosberg engaged with attendees and shared his passion for advancing electric mobility and sustainability. As an entrepreneur and advocate for these causes, Nico pushes the boundary in support of innovation and advancement of green technologies.

"I am dedicated to advancing green innovation, with a clear focus on accelerating sustainability through electrification," said Nico Rosberg, Formula 1 World Champion and Jungheinrich Brand Ambassador. "I'm inspired to work alongside partners like Jungheinrich and Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, who are driven to deliver advanced technologies and new solutions to power the material handling industry into the future.'"

Day One: Celebrating Record-Breaking Growth

During the event, Logisnext and its dealers aligned on strategic plans and celebrated the shared achievement of new historic milestones in electric market share growth and its resilience and adaptability in the changing post-COVID landscape.

"Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is heavily investing in the future with our dealers and strategic partner Jungheinrich," said Jerry Sytsma, Executive Vice President, Sales and Aftermarket Services at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "The industry is continuing to evolve – with electrification, automation and digitalization – and we're proud to be partnering with our dealers to bring forward the latest solutions to customers across North America."

The day concluded with a compelling Q&A session featuring Rosberg and Christian Erlach, led by Sytsma at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas.

Day Two: Customer Event with Equipment Depot

The celebration continued with a Customer Event dedicated to Jungheinrich customers and employees of Equipment Depot, one of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas' local Jungheinrich dealers. More than 100 attendees joined the event, which featured an exclusive interview with Rosberg hosted by Anthony Garcia, President of Equipment Depot.

To learn more about Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, please visit www.logisnextamericas.com.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

About Jungheinrich

As one of the world's leading providers of intralogistics solutions, Jungheinrich has been advancing the development of innovative and sustainable products and solutions for material flows for 70 years. As a pioneer in the sector, the listed family business is committed to creating the warehouse of the future. In the 2022 financial year, Jungheinrich and its workforce of around 20,000 employees generated revenue of €4.76 billion. The global network comprises 12 production plants and service and sales companies in 42 countries. The share is listed on the MDAX.

About Nico Rosberg

Nico Rosberg was born in 1985 in Wiesbaden, Germany, the son of Formula One™ World Champion Keke Rosberg. Nico raced in F1 for eleven years and claimed the title of World Champion in 2016. Since his retirement from Formula One, he has embarked on a career as a sustainability entrepreneur and investor in green technologies and mobility start-ups. Based in Monaco, his team manages a large number of projects with the support of a dedicated team of international experts in Monaco, Great Britain and Germany. Rosberg has invested in numerous successful start-ups such as Lilium, Volocopter, What3Words, Tier and Formula E. In 2018, Rosberg was recognized for his commitment to sustainable innovation with the "GreenTec Entrepreneur of the Year" environmental award. A year later, he founded the GREENTECH FESTIVAL, a global platform for leading green technologies and a sustainable lifestyle. In 2020, Rosberg founded Rosberg X Racing to compete in Extreme E, a race series that highlights the impact of climate change and promotes the adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.

