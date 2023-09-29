AdTheorent Awarded Spot on Crain's New York Business Best Places to Work in New York City for 10th Consecutive Year

Company Ranks 10th in the Large Employer Category and 26th Overall in 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH), a machine-learning pioneer and industry leader using privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for programmatic advertisers, today announced that it is being recognized by Crain's New York Business as a winner of its annual 100 Best Places to Work in New York City for the tenth consecutive year. The top 100 companies were chosen based on their respective workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In partnership with Best Companies Group, Crain's surveyed more than 17,000 employees across all five boroughs on the types of work atmospheres, leadership styles, opportunities for mentorship and professional growth, traditional benefits and atypical "work perks" that make a company a great place to work.

"We are proud to be honored with a 2023 Crain's 'Best Places to Work' award, marking the 10th consecutive year that AdTheorent has earned this recognition. Our long-tenured team is smart, hard-working, and kind – and together we are delivering transformative technologies, products, and solutions to make programmatic advertising more value-oriented and privacy-forward," said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent.

AdTheorent uses advanced machine learning, data science and non-individualized statistics to drive superior campaign performance for programmatic advertisers, measured by advertiser-specific business outcomes. AdTheorent's platform is not premised on user profiling or ID-based retargeting approaches, and the company has developed unique verticalized solutions that advance clients' complex business objectives. AdTheorent employees are motivated by the company's mission to utilize machine learning to re-define the programmatic media landscape, demonstrated by its rapidly evolving technologies and offerings, as well as an impressive and growing client roster. AdTheorent is an equal opportunity employer which seeks to foster community and inclusion across the organization. AdTheorent has a culture of teamwork, collaboration and transparency and is always looking for qualified team members. AdTheorent offers excellent compensation and benefits, along with a generous PTO policy. To view current open positions, visit https://adtheorent.com/careers.

"This year's honorees represent world-class organizations that are at the forefront of their respective fields, ranging from companies and firms in consulting, data and digital media, consumer tech, healthcare, public relations, recruiting, real estate, law and financial services," said Crain's. "Big congratulations to the AdTheorent team for your ranking in 2023 and for your inclusion for the past ten consecutive years. This is an impressive accomplishment, and the AdTheorent team should be very proud."

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered media buying platform powers its predictive targeting, predictive audiences, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named "Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform" in the 2023 Digiday Technology Awards and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for five consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only seven-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com .

About Crain's New York Business

Crain's New York Business provides news, information, analysis and connections on all facets of New York through the prism of business. Through its daily news coverage on crainsnewyork.com, its weekly coverage in print, its newsmaker forums and topical events that bring together the city's diverse business communities, Crain's New York Business is the leading source of information on the New York economy, the companies, industries and institutions that operate here and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city's growth.

