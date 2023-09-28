AMCI Testing launches MP6®: a 3rd party, fast charge standard for real-world BEV use.

MP6 will provide the most important metric needed for public charging, regardless of system or provider.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers cannot change public fast-charger reliability or station availability, but they can choose a faster-charging vehicle: one that provides the most options when travelling long distances or anytime their battery is low. Consumers confront these two scenarios when charging performance is most critical, and when BEVs suffer most in comparison to what they know best, ICE (internal combustion aka gas/diesel engine) vehicles.

MP6 is AMCI Testing's new 6-minute charging standard. It will give consumers real-world test results for the 6-minute charging performance of any BEV on the market. It does this whether at a station matched to the vehicle's maximum stated charge rate, or charging at what is currently the nation's most accessible and reliable network: Tesla Supercharger.

Why a 6-minute charge? "Consumers will adopt new solutions like BEVs, but only when they are minimally less convenient than a current, prevalent solution. It currently takes approximately 6 minutes to fuel an ICE vehicle," said David Stokols, AMCI Global's CEO. "For EVs to obtain significant mainstream market penetration, time spent fueling while on the road (out-of-home charging) must move closer to that of gas or diesel vehicles". AMCI Testing (a division of AMCI Global) sees MP6 as a service to help both consumers and OEMs' focus on this important metric, so that the world can enjoy the positive environmental impact promised by BEVs."

In a sea of conflicting, confusing and often inaccurate information about BEVs, range anxiety, and power/charge ratings, MP6 provides truth and clarity. It quantifies the anxiety provoking," moment of truth;" how your vehicle will perform when you're away from home, short on time, and low on charge.

For our first MP6 public fast-charging test we chose a Tesla Supercharger site fitted with Tesla's 'Magic Dock' adapter, as it is purportedly soon to roll out across Tesla's network. When done, this will become the most abundant public charging available across all models and brands. The MP6 measures miles of range added from 10% SOC (state of charge) with a 6-minute fast charge. In this first case, we chose the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Mercedes-Benz EQE as both brands have stated that Tesla Superchargers will be a major public charging solution for their owners. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 was chosen due to its advanced 800V architecture. The MP6 protocol dictates that the batteries are pre-conditioned and have an SOC reading of 10%.

AMCI Testing MP6 results:

1st place: Ford Mustang Mach-E: 32.5 MP6

2nd place: Mercedes-Benz EQE: 31.5 MP6

3rd place: Hyundai IONIQ 5: 28.0 MP6

"In our opinion there needs to be equal emphasis on vehicle range and on charging speed. When on the road, when short on time or short on range, charging speed is what really matters," stated Guy Mangiamele, Director of AMCI Testing."MP6 will conclusively show which BEVs out-perform the others and how that performance varies depending upon the public charging network you choose. Armed with AMCI Testing's real-world results, BEV buyers can choose the right vehicle and drive an EV with confidence."

In the coming weeks and months, as OEMs provide vehicles, AMCI Testing will publish further MP6 test results covering a wide range of vehicles. Go to www.amcitesting.com to sign up to receive updates as they occur.

About AMCI testing

AMCI Testing is an independent automotive research firm, specializing in unbiased, exclusive, comparative evaluations of automotive products since 1984. The breadth of our testing includes ICE, HEV, PHEV, BEV and FCEV powertrains and every facet of measurement and product category. AMCI Testing Certification is recognized as an industry gold standard.

