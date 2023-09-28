16 Spanish startups explore the American market with Mobile World Capital Barcelona

With this recent delegation there are now more than one hundred Spanish companies that together with MWCapital, are exploring the opportunities presented by the American market

MWCapital organised this initiative together with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, through Red.es, the Generalitat of Catalonia with ACCIÓ, and the Barcelona City Council with International Economic Promotion and Barcelona Activa.

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sixth edition of the initiative organised by Mobile World Capital Barcelona in the North American country together with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation - through Red.es -, the Government of Catalonia - with ACCIÓ - and Barcelona City Council - International Economic Promotion and Barcelona Activa - has come to an end. With the current delegation that has been selected to participate in MWC Las Vegas 2023, more than one hundred startups from Spain have been able to explore the opportunities offered by the American market.

During the three days of MWC Las Vegas, 16 startups presented projects about Blockchain's capacity to provide solutions for data security and integrity, as well as on Virtual or Augmented Reality and its ability to offer virtual spaces for training, remote work, meetings, virtual events and even showrooms or devices for the diagnosis of health parameters such as coronary or degenerative pathologies.

"We are very proud to promote an initiative that entrepreneurs take advantage of to showcase innovations and digital-based companies seeking to address social problems and generate a real impact within society and the economy," concludes Francesc Fajula, CEO of Mobile World Capital Barcelona.

Activities and opportunities offered to Spanish startups

During the week they've been able to participate in pitching sessions with different institutions to present their companies, conduct one-to-one meetings and networking sessions amongst other activities to project their proposal to the American market.

Furthermore, the delegation chosen by MWCapital to participate in the technological congress has been able to participate in different activities such as Level UP, a dynamic pitching session allowing founders to present their companies and receive immediate feedback from a panel of venture capitalists. This dynamic has allowed delegation companies to create ties with panellists and audiences.

Tech4Girls is another of the activities that the startups had the opportunity to be part of. The initiative promoted by GSMA aims to break the traditional gender gaps present in the technological sector, to empower young women, and facilitate their access to the telecommunications industry. Through this global programme, the delegation met with 50 of the women in a session allowing them to exchange experiences.

In addition, Francesc Fajula, CEO of Mobile World Capital Barcelona, participated in the Keynote "Invest in Digital Economy: Where Is the Next Unicorn" to talk about the current digital economy and the importance of emerging companies. The session was also attended by Tatiana Zander, Director of Disruptive Technologies of Ericsson, Sandro Tavares, Director at Dell Technologies and Heather Brown, President and Co-Founder of StartUP Vegas.

Mobile World Capital Barcelona

Mobile World Capital Barcelona is an initiative that promotes the digital development of society and helps improve people's lives globally. With public and private support, MWCapital focuses its activity on four areas: the acceleration of innovation through digital entrepreneurship; the transformation of industry through digital technology; the growth of digital talent among new generations and professionals; and reflection on the impact of technology on our society. Together, the programmes are positively transforming the economy, education and society.

MWCapital hosts MWC in Barcelona and is the founder of 4 Years From Now (4YFN), the business platform for the startup community present at all MWC events around the world.

