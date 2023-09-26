TVCMALL Takes a Leap Forward with New Headquarters Relocation

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TVCMALL recently announced that coinciding with its 15th anniversary, the company has relocated to its new headquarters on the 19th floor of the West Tower of Shenzhen's renowned Galaxy Twin Towers. These towers are certified as the" Tallest Twin Buildings of Equal Height in China." This relocation represents not just a shift in location but also a significant milestone in TVCMALL's ongoing development, underscoring its dedication to innovation and the well-being of its employees.

Known as a premier one-stop B2B wholesale platform for mobile phone accessories, TVCMALL has always been driven by a mission: to help entrepreneurs realize their dreams of launching and sustaining a successful retail business.

On September 26th, the company celebrated its relocation with a meaningful ceremony at the new headquarters, graced by esteemed guests and attended by enthusiastic employees. The event resembled a vibrant celebration and marked a new chapter filled with anticipation for TVCMALL's journey ahead. The state-of-the-art headquarters, equipped with cutting-edge facilities, is a testament to TVCMALL's commitment to fostering creativity and efficiency.

A highlight is the remarkable synergy demonstrated by TVCMALL's diverse departments, including HR, finance, product sourcing, and brand marketing. Their collaborative efforts in planning, decorating, and preparing the new space embody the company's core values: compassion, commitment, trustworthiness, helpfulness, and innovation.

Yet, TVCMALL's aspirations stretch beyond its headquarters. This past September, TVCMALL demonstrated its industry leadership at international exhibitions such as IFA 2023 in Berlin and IMEX 2023 in Istanbul. These participations extended TVCMALL's global footprint and brought a spotlight to its diverse product offerings. Whether seeking a cheap phone case, an affordable iPhone case, a protective Huawei phone cover, or venturing into consumer electronics wholesale and more, TVCMALL ensures quality meets affordability.

With its doors now open in the heart of Shenzhen, TVCMALL extends a warm invitation to all longstanding and new partners to join the company in this exciting next chapter. For TVCMALL, it's not just about doing business; it's about sharing experiences, understanding mutual visions, and building relationships beyond transactions.

TVCMALL's path forward is clear and promising. While steadfastly dedicated to fostering lasting partnerships, the company genuinely cares about uplifting and supporting every retail entrepreneur. So, come and be a part of this thriving, globally connected community that TVCMALL is proud to champion.

(PRNewswire)

CONTACT:

Yelly Huang

19F, West Tower of Galaxy Twin Towers

No. 8 Yaxing Road, Bantian Street, Longgang District, Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, China

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TVCMALL