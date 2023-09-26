OneKey® MLS Successfully Launches RentSpree Integration for All Subscribers

RentSpree's robust rental tools are now available to OneKey® MLS's 48,000+ subscribers throughout the New York regional area

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneKey® MLS, the largest Multiple Listing Service in New York, has launched an integration with RentSpree's platform to streamline rental transactions. Now, all OneKey MLS subscribers will have access to RentSpree's ApplyLink™ for new and existing rental listings, cutting down transaction time, limiting liability, increasing efficiency, and keeping the agent central to the rental transaction.

OneKey MLS (PRNewswire)

RentSpree's rental tools are now available to OneKey® MLS's 48,000+ subscribers throughout the New York regional area.

"The integration launched less than two months after the partnership was announced, demonstrating outstanding levels of collaboration and teamwork from all parties involved," OneKey® MLS CEO Richard Haggerty said. "RentSpree is the latest in a series of resources we've added that allow us to continue delivering on our focus to empower our subscribers to grow their businesses with the latest and greatest real estate technologies available on the market."

Demand for rentals in the New York regional marketplace continues to be strong, especially as interest rates make the homebuying journey more difficult for average buyers. Despite rental prices continuing to rise in New York, with fewer homes for sale, more prospective tenants are completing rental applications.

This was a driving factor in the decision to partner with RentSpree, CEO Haggerty said. "We believe this flagship rental tool can make a difference in our subscribers' daily lives, make their workflow more efficient, and make it easier for them to aggregate all the pieces required for a successful rental transaction."

Added RentSpree Co-Founder and CEO Michael Lucarelli, "Since we announced our partnership, our team has worked at record speed to ensure a smooth, successful integration. We are excited for OneKey® MLS subscribers to have access to our software, which will cut down the processing time from days to minutes on such important tasks as tenant screening as well as other valuable real estate tools."

Once enabled, OneKey® MLS subscribers need only toggle RentSpree on for each of their rental listings and RentSpree will do the rest – walking prospective tenants through the application process, collecting application fees, screening tenants, and alerting subscribers when completed applications have been submitted.

"RentSpree will allow our subscribers to drastically reduce the time they take with any individual rental transaction and easily manage the entire process with just a couple of clicks," said CEO Haggerty.

About RentSpree

Los Angeles-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps seamlessly connect real estate agents, owners, and renters to simplify and automate the entire rental process, from listing to lease. The all-in-one platform is known across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and renter management. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 250 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve over one million users in the U.S. RentSpree has been ranked on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2023 and 2022. Visit RentSpree.com for more information.

About OneKey® MLS

OneKey® MLS is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving 48,000+ REALTOR® subscribers and 4,500 participating offices throughout Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey® MLS provides reliable property listing data, invaluable market insights, and an extensive suite of innovative industry tools and services.

RentSpree (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RentSpree