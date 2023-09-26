mCloud to Delist from Nasdaq

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: MCLD) (TSXV: MCLD), ("mCloud" or the "Company") a provider of cloud technology solutions optimizing the performance, reliability, and sustainability of energy-intensive assets today announced it would not meet the listing requirements of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"). As such, Nasdaq has determined it will delist the Company's securities.

Nasdaq informed the Company on September 20, 2023 that trading of the Company's common stock, warrants, and preferred stock will be suspended at the opening of business on September 29, 2023, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which will remove the Company's securities from listing on Nasdaq (the "Notification").

This determination was made on the basis that Nasdaq notified the Company on March 23, 2023 that its listed common stock had closed at less than $1 per share over the previous 30 consecutive business days and, as a result, did not comply with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Rule"). In accordance with Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company was provided 180 calendar days, or until September 19, 2023, to regain compliance with the Rule. The Company has decided not to regain compliance with the Rule and is not eligible for a second 180-day period.

On May 17, 2023, Nasdaq had separately notified the Company it had not filed its Form 20-F for the period ended December 31, 2022 and, as a result, failed to comply with Nasdaq's filing requirement for continued listing as set forth in Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Delinquency Rule"). Nasdaq granted the Company an extension until November 13, 2023 to regain compliance with the Delinquency Rule. Pursuant to Listing Rule 5810(d)(2), this deficiency serves as an additional and separate basis for delisting.

Referring to the Company's March 29, 2023 announcement of ongoing exploration of strategic alternatives through a special committee composed of independent members of mCloud's Board of Directors and in consultation with financial advisor ATB Capital Markets Inc. (the Company's "Strategic Process"), the Company noted today it is clear the parties currently engaged in the Strategic Process seeking to buy select strategic assets of the Company do not require a listing on Nasdaq as a requirement for the Company to obtain optimal value.

mCloud's business operations are not affected by receipt of the Notification. The Company re-affirmed today that it continues to work with various parties through the ongoing Strategic Process and continues to manage its limited financial resources, continuing to work closely with stakeholders on its current obligations, including secured creditors, to ensure the Company remains compliant with approved waivers and extensions from its lenders.

