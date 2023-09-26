EEIQ's EduGlobal College Signs Agreements with Two Schools to Propel Student Advancement

The Agreements are a Key Element of EEIQ's Growth Plan of Internationalization

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), ("EpicQuest Education", "EEIQ" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking college and university degrees in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that EduGlobal College ("EduGlobal") signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Articulation Agreement with Corpus Christi College ("Corpus Christi"), located in Vancouver, Canada, and an Articulation Agreement with Academy of Learning, which has learning campuses throughout Canada. The agreements provide for ongoing collaborations between EduGlobal and the two institutions of higher learning.

Cam Parker, Director of EduGlobal College, commented, "We are pleased to enter into these agreements as it furthers our mission of providing our international students with the best possible options to further their academic journeys and professional development. EduGlobal is renowned for providing the very best of English proficiency courses, providing international students the linguistic skill set needed in an academic setting. We are pleased to have developed these academic pathways with these two outstanding institutions as it enhances our students' choices to find the best avenues towards achieving their career goals. We at EduGlobal feel strongly that our greatest reward is the ongoing success of our students and their ability to find fulfillment in their personal and professional lives."

The purpose of the MOU and Articulation Agreement between EduGlobal and Corpus Christi College is to promote Corpus Christi's academic programs to students at EduGlobal and to facilitate admission and credit transfers for qualified international students from EduGlobal to an Associate of Arts Degree Program at Corpus Christi. The agreement commenced from August 1, 2023 and continues to August 1, 2027.

The purpose of the Articulation Agreement between EduGlobal and Academy of Learning is to promote Academy of Learning's academic programs to students at EduGlobal and to facilitate admission and credit transfers for qualified international students from EduGlobal to certificate and diploma programs at Academy of Learning. The agreement commenced from July 15, 2023 and continues to July 15, 2025.

The Company believes that its collaborative programs with other schools constitute a vital element in its mission of internationalization. A vital component of EpicQuest Education's growth plan is to have its operated colleges, Davis College and EduGlobal College, become increasingly connected to international programs in order to offer enhanced globalized learning to its students as well as pathways to achieve advanced degrees. The Company's strategic growth plan is to achieve international expansion and to establish EEIQ as a truly international service provider of higher learning.

About Corpus Christi College

Corpus Christi College ("Corpus Christi") is a liberal arts school located on the campus of the University of British Columbia ("UBC") in Vancouver, Canada, western Canada's largest university. Founded in 1990, the college offers classes in arts, business and science in small class sizes with close student-faculty interaction. Students at Corpus Christi are challenged to pursue an education that combines excellence in humanistic and cultural development with specialized professional training. Corpus Christi is recognized by UBC's public universities with the option to supplement their studies with courses at UBC. Corpus Christi is a member of the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities of Canada (ACCUC), a group that represents Canada's leading Catholic institutions of higher education. For more information, please visit https://corpuschristi.ca/.

About Academy of Learning Career College

Academy of Learning Career College ("Academy of Learning") has over 50 campuses with over 100,000 students from British Columbia to Prince Edward Island in Canada. The college was founded as a franchise system in 1987 and originally specialized in computer and business skills training for adult learners; it now provides programs that are Diploma-level and Certificate-level in business, healthcare, social work, web design, and others. Academy of Learning offers educational content to students in a traditional mode as well as online, utilizing online digital media, textbooks and software programs. The college is committed to providing its students with a high-quality curriculum and skills building to give them an edge in the workforce. For more information, please visit www.academyoflearning.com.

About EduGlobal College

EduGlobal College is a private college located in the Metro Vancouver area, British Columbia. EduGlobal College provides English language programs for international students who are seeking academic and career advancement and specializes in English for Academic Purposes (EAP) programs (also known as English as a Second Language, or ESL, programs) that focus on helping international students acquire the advanced competencies in academic English that will be necessary for them to complete their degree programs. In tandem with its EAP program, EduGlobal College offers first-year university courses and a Master's Academic Preparation Program to help prepare international students who have completed a bachelor's degree and aspire to pursue graduate studies at a Canadian university. EduGlobal College also offers students an innovative model for bridging the gap between private and public sector post-secondary education in Canada through its pathway program. EduGlobal College is approved by The Private Training Institutions Branch (PTIB) of the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training in the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit https://eduglobalcollege.com/.

About EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company") provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking university and college degrees in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns and operates EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company operates and is a 70% owner of Davis College, a career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company is also a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. For more information, please visit https://www.epicquesteducation.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company's ability to implement its international strategy as described. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Form 20-F and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

