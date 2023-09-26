Coinigy Enhanced "Boards" Feature For Crypto Trading Analysis and Visualization

Industry-leading trading platform introduces a powerful tool for creating customizable market views and sharing insights.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinigy, the leading provider of crypto trading platforms, is excited to announce the launch of its new and improved "Boards" feature which allows traders to craft tailored perspectives of cryptocurrency markets. This allows for detailed cryptocurrency insights including comprehensive overviews of the entire digital asset landscape, all conveniently presented on a single screen.

The Boards feature brings a new dimension to crypto trading technical analysis. Traders have the ability to curate their trading environment by assembling a variety of informational panels onto a single dashboard. This can encompass a multitude of elements such as TradingView charts with real-time market data, aggregated news feeds, portfolio balances, and much more. The result is a holistic and customizable window that suits the unique preferences and strategies of individual traders.

Users have the ability to create, share, and replicate their personalized Boards with others. This fosters an ecosystem of shared insights and strategies, allowing traders to learn from one another and adapt successful approaches to their own trading. With the click of a button, users can import a fellow trader's Board layout, gaining immediate access to a tried-and-tested visual configuration.

"Coinigy is dedicated to enhancing the trading experience for our users," said William Kehl, Co-Founder of Coinigy. "Boards exemplifies our commitment to innovation by giving traders the tools to visualize the crypto markets in ways that suit their preferences."

The Boards feature is expected to have a positive impact on how traders analyze and approach the crypto market. The customization options, combined with the ability to learn from peers, give a competitive edge in a fast-paced and ever-evolving industry.

About Coinigy:

Coinigy is a leading provider of cloud-based cryptocurrency trading platforms. The Coinigy platform connects to more than 45 different exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, Kucoin, and Kraken, with a database including pricing history for multiple digital assets. Coinigy offers an array of practical tools designed to optimize your digital portfolio management, including features such as TradingView charting, real-time price and volume alerts, a cryptocurrency screener, smart portfolio monitoring, and many other tools. With a strong focus on user experience, security, and innovation, Coinigy simplifies cryptocurrency trading, equipping users with the confidence and tools necessary to navigate the digital asset market seamlessly.

