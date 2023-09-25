LONGi: solar technology promotes global energy equity

GENEVA, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 15 (local time), Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi, participated in the panel session of the WTO Public Forum 2023 held in Geneva, Switzerland. Throughout the event, representatives from governments, intergovernmental organizations (IGOs), non-governmental organizations (NGOs), academia, and industry worldwide engaged in a passionate discussion of the topic "how trade and the WTO can help create a greener and more sustainable future", with LONGi's call to "promote global energy equity empowered by solar technology" resonating broadly amongst them.

Imbalanced global economic development has led to significant disparities in per capita energy consumption across countries, with approximately 80% of the world's energy consumed by the most developed 20% of economies. At the same time, about 11% of the world's population has no access to electricity, and about 1/3 has no access to clean energy for cooking. Energy poverty directly hinders local economic development and improvement in people's quality of life. On the other hand, the uneven distribution and limited affordability of global petrochemical energy resources also inhibit the realization of global energy equity.

How can we address global disparities in energy consumption and uncoordinated regional development?

Dennis believes that a fairer clean energy supply is becoming the best option for promoting coordinated global development. Energy equity lies in the provision of clean, affordable and non-discriminatory energy services for all. Solar energy is more widely and abundantly distributed across the world than traditional fossil fuels, and is better suited to underdeveloped countries. As the development of PV technology continues, the LCOE of PV power is dropping rapidly. The large-scale development of renewable energy, particularly PV power, can, on the one hand, improve energy autonomy, while on the other hand enhancing global synergies. It can thus substantially reduce the impact of the energy crisis.

Dennis said that in order to more rapidly achieve energy equity, enabling clean energy to contribute to human development, it is imperative that technological innovation is continually enhanced. LONGi remains steadfast in its commitment to improving PV cell efficiency. In 2022 alone, LONGi broke the world record for PV cell conversion efficiency seven times. Notably, last November, LONGi's independently-developed silicon heterojunction with intrinsic thin-layer (HIT) cell achieved conversion efficiency of 26.81%, shattering a world record for silicon solar cell efficiency that had been standing for five years. LONGi also recently introduced its groundbreaking BC PV cell technology, propelling the efficiency of commercial PV power generation to unprecedented new heights.

As the energy revolution enters a new round of faster-paced advancement, primarily driven by renewable energy, we can expect that global resource allocation will be achieved through equitable distribution of clean power. In a future of energy equity and carbon balance, the world will possess boundless possibilities for sustainable development.

