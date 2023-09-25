Jenny Craig Launches as a Direct-to-Consumer Brand and is Now Delivering Nationwide

The All-New Jenny Craig Home-Delivery Plan Available on JennyCraig.com and Conveniently Shipped to the Customer's Door

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellful, Inc.® ("Wellful"), a premier direct-to-consumer, omni-channel health and wellness platform, has officially launched the new Jenny Craig as a direct-to-consumer brand using their e-commerce model. Individuals can visit JennyCraig.com to purchase the home-delivery plan, available nationwide, and have it conveniently delivered to their door.

"Our strong weight loss industry expertise, coupled with our proven success as an e-commerce company, made us extremely excited to acquire and launch the new Jenny Craig brand," said Steve Mikulak, President of Wellful's Nutrisystem brand. "We preserved all the things that made Jenny Craig successful and that customers love most – the food, the structure, the program, the coaching – and integrated a sustainable business model. Today's consumers simply expect products delivered quickly and easily to their door. We have been absolutely blown away by the initial results and overwhelming positive feedback about the relaunch. Jenny Craig is a truly iconic brand that consumers love."

Jenny Craig allows customers to experience the incredible benefits of intermittent fasting by eating the right foods at the right times. As part of an introductory offer, those who purchase the Jenny Craig home-delivery plan will receive free shipping as well as free Recharge Bars, a customer favorite gluten-free bar designed by dietitians to curb hunger.

"We have listened to previous customers, especially on social media, about what they liked most about Jenny Craig and what they were looking for in a new program," says Brandon Adcock, CEO of Wellful, Inc. "Given the positive response we have received from customers so far, we are confident the program will exceed their expectations for former and new customers - especially as we continue to expand our menu options."

With Jenny Craig, support is at the customer's fingertips, on their time and at their convenience. Customers can schedule an appointment with a weight loss coach online by logging into their account. They can also chat with the Jenny Craig customer care team online or via phone seven days a week.

All Jenny Craig orders are sized to fit standard household freezers and delivered in 2-week shipments. Customers can choose from a menu of favorites or select their own foods. No membership fee is needed with the Jenny Craig home-delivery plan.

Jenny Craig is a highly effective, easy-to-follow weight loss plan leveraging intermittent fasting. Customers can expect to lose up to 24 pounds in their first eight weeks on Jenny Craig, as found in scientific research.* Jenny Craig delivers significant results with a structured program to build healthy habits for life.

For more information, visit jennycraig.com.

*In study, average weight loss was 22 pounds in 8 weeks.

About Wellful

Wellful, Inc. is the premier direct-to-consumer and omnichannel health and wellness company that combines best-in-class technology with scientifically formulated solutions to help consumers live happier and healthier lives. Wellful's portfolio of clinically studied wellness brands includes Peptiva , Instaflex , Nugenix , Super Beta Prostate , Dr. Sinatra , Nutrisystem and Jenny Craig. Wellful, Inc. is a Kainos Capital portfolio company.

