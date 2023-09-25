Alyssa Stewart of First Tee - Greater Dallas and Brayden Casolari of First Tee - Pine Mountain win Pro-Junior titles at 2023 PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach

Alyssa Stewart of First Tee - Greater Dallas and Brayden Casolari of First Tee - Pine Mountain win Pro-Junior titles at 2023 PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach

Stewart and pro partner Justin Leonard shot a 59 at Spyglass Hill Saturday, the lowest Pro-Junior round of the tournament

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a week of competition and mentorship, Alyssa Stewart and Brayden Casolari are the junior winners of the 2023 PURE Insurance Championship impacting First Tee, an official PGA TOUR Champions event, which concluded Sunday at Pebble Beach.

Alyssa Stewart, Thongchai Jaidee and Braylon Casolari pose with their trophies. (PRNewswire)

The PURE Insurance Championship pairs First Tee participants with PGA TOUR Champions players and amateurs.

Alyssa Stewart representing First Tee – Greater Dallas and paired with Justin Leonard, and Brayden Casolari representing First Tee – Pine Mountain and paired with Brian Gay, claimed the female and male Pro-Junior titles, respectively. Stewart and Leonard finished 28-under, while Casolari and Gay capped off the event 21-under, climbing three spots up the leaderboard Sunday to clinch the victory.

Stewart and Leonard took the lead Saturday after recording a 59 at Spyglass Hill and extended their advantage Sunday, shooting a 63 at Pebble Beach. Meanwhile, Casolari and Gay birdied 18 on Sunday to secure their come-from-behind victory in the Pro-Junior competition, shooting an 8-under 64 at Pebble Beach.

In its 20th year, the PURE Insurance Championship brings First Tee participants from chapters across the country to Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course, where they demonstrate the skills and values they've practiced at First Tee to play alongside PGA TOUR Champions players and amateurs from the business world. The annual event was televised internationally on Golf Channel.

"The 80 players in the junior field represented First Tee well this week," said Greg McLaughlin, First Tee CEO. "Our program aims to instill confidence and perseverance in the young people it serves, and I think those traits were on display during the tournament. A special congratulations to Alyssa and Brayden for winning the Pro-Junior titles. Thank you to our partners – PURE Insurance, PGA TOUR Champions, Chevron, Monterey Peninsula Foundation and Golf Channel – for making this week an unforgettable experience for our participants."

Stewart is a 17-year-old high school senior who is committed to play golf next year at Houston Christian University. Casolari is a 15-year-old high school sophomore from Cumberland, Kentucky. He took up golf 8 years ago at Lynch Country Club in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky

During the week, First Tee partners PURE Insurance and Chevron both celebrated their commitment to First Tee's mission and raised additional funds to support the First Tee College Scholarship Program through special events. Leaders from PURE Insurance extended a surprise invitation to the scholarship program to 17-year-old Aditi Balakrishna, a high school senior from First Tee – Tri-Valley in Northern California. The program pairs Scholars with a mentor and provides professional development workshops and financial assistance throughout the college experience.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Tee