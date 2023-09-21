Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 Project Receives Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Authorization

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE), today announced that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has approved the permit authorizing the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 expansion project under development at Port Arthur LNG in Jefferson County, Texas. The permit is a major regulatory milestone for a proposed Phase 2 project, including the addition of two liquefaction trains (trains 3 and 4) capable of producing up to 13 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

"Sempra Infrastructure is committed to investing in infrastructure opportunities that help enable a cleaner and more secure energy future," said Justin Bird, chief executive officer of Sempra Infrastructure. "Today's FERC order is a significant step in our ability to advance the global energy transition, creating an opportunity to double the amount of secure and reliable U.S. natural gas that Port Arthur LNG can help deliver to global markets."

With Phase 1 currently under construction, the development of the proposed Phase 2 project could increase the total liquefaction capacity of the facility from approximately 13 Mtpa to approximately 26 Mtpa. The proposed project is also expected to include an additional LNG storage tank and marine berth and would benefit from some of the common facilities currently under construction that were previously approved as part of the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 permitting process.

Sempra Infrastructure continues to evaluate opportunities to develop the entirety of the Port Arthur site while also exploring potential projects to reduce the carbon intensity of its LNG, positioning Port Arthur as a flagship hub for the energy transition. The company is leveraging the integrated capabilities of its business segments to develop the proposed Port Arthur Pipeline Texas Connector project, the proposed Post Arthur Pipeline Louisiana Connector project and develop new gas storage facilities, all of which would serve the Port Arthur LNG facility.

To further the advancement of the Port Arthur Energy Hub, the company recently acquired 38,000 acres of pore space and relevant surface rights to support the proposed Titan Carbon Sequestration project, which is proximal in location to the Port Arthur LNG facility. The project targets capturing carbon from Sempra Infrastructure's Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 and 2 projects that are currently under development and has the potential to unlock other net-zero energy infrastructure opportunities. This comprehensive development approach utilizes Sempra Infrastructure's broad development and operational expertise to enhance the total value of Port Arthur and can deliver significant value for the local community, opening up substantial avenues for economic growth opportunities for the region.

"The value proposition of the proposed Port Arthur Energy Hub goes beyond monetary investment in the region," said Bird. "The proposed projects by Sempra Infrastructure would create new, high-paying jobs, increase innovative business in the region and continue to bolster the reputation of the State of Texas as a global energy leader."

The Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project is under active marketing and development. The project could help meet future demand for U.S. LNG supplies expected to serve European, Asian and other global markets as countries look to enhance energy reliability and security, and displace coal in power production.

The Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project is currently under construction and is designed to include two natural gas liquefaction trains, two LNG storage tanks and associated facilities.

Development of the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project, the Titan Carbon Sequestration project, the proposed Port Arthur Pipeline Louisiana Connector project, proposed Port Arthur Texas Connector project and new gas storage facilities is contingent upon completing the required commercial agreements, securing and/or maintaining all necessary permits, obtaining financing, and reaching a final investment decision, among other factors.

About Sempra Infrastructure

Sempra Infrastructure, headquartered in Houston, is focused on delivering energy for a better world by developing, building and operating, and investing in clean power, energy networks, and LNG and net-zero solutions that are expected to play a crucial role in the energy systems of the future. Through the combined strength of its assets in North America, Sempra Infrastructure is connecting customers across the globe to modern energy infrastructure to source and transport renewables and natural gas, while advancing carbon sequestration and clean hydrogen. For more information about Sempra Infrastructure, please visit www.SempraInfrastructure.com and Twitter.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions with respect to the future, involve risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees. Future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In this press release, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "contemplates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "should," "could," "would," "will," "confident," "may," "can," "potential," "possible," "proposed," "in process," "construct," "develop," "opportunity," "initiative," "target," "outlook," "optimistic," "poised," "maintain," "continue," "progress," "advance," "goal," "aim," "commit," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our guidance, priorities, strategy, goals, vision, mission, opportunities, projections, intentions or expectations.

Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include risks and uncertainties relating to: decisions, investigations, inquiries, regulations, denials or revocations of permits, consents, approvals or other authorizations, and other actions by (i) the U.S. Department of Energy, Comisión Reguladora de Energía, U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and other governmental and regulatory bodies and (ii) the U.S., Mexico and states, counties, cities and other jurisdictions therein and in other countries where we do business; the success of business development efforts, construction projects and acquisitions and divestitures, including risks in (i) being able to make a final investment decision, (ii) completing construction projects or other transactions on schedule and budget, (iii) realizing anticipated benefits from any of these efforts if completed, and (iv) obtaining the consent or approval of third parties; litigation, arbitrations, property disputes and other proceedings, and changes to laws and regulations, including those related to the energy industry in Mexico; cybersecurity threats, including by state and state-sponsored actors, of ransomware attacks on our systems or the systems of third parties with which we conduct business, including the energy grid or other energy infrastructure, all of which have become more pronounced due to recent geopolitical events; our ability to borrow money on favorable terms and meet our obligations, including due to (i) actions by credit rating agencies to downgrade our credit ratings or place those ratings on negative outlook or (ii) rising interest rates and inflation; failure of foreign governments, state-owned entities and our counterparties to honor their contracts and commitments; the impact on our ability to pass through higher costs to customers due to volatility in inflation, interest and foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices; the impact of climate and sustainability policies, laws, rules, regulations, disclosures and trends, including actions to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas, the risk of nonrecovery for stranded assets, and our ability to incorporate new technologies; weather, natural disasters, pandemics, accidents, equipment failures, explosions, terrorism, information system outages or other events that disrupt our operations, damage our facilities or systems, cause the release of harmful materials or fires or subject us to liability for damages, fines and penalties, some of which may not be recoverable through insurance or may impact our ability to obtain satisfactory levels of affordable insurance; the availability of natural gas, including disruptions caused by failures in the pipeline system of limitations on the withdrawal of natural gas from storage facilities; changes in tax and trade policies, laws and regulations, including tariffs, revisions to international trade agreements and sanctions, any of which may increase our costs, reduce our competitiveness, impact our ability to do business with certain counterparties, or impair our ability to resolve trade disputes; and other uncertainties, some of which are difficult to predict and beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the reports that Sempra has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and on Sempra's website, www.sempra.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Sempra Infrastructure and Sempra Infrastructure Partners are not the same company as San Diego Gas & Electric Company or Southern California Gas Company, and none of Sempra Infrastructure, Sempra Infrastructure Partners nor any of its subsidiaries is regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

