New Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disorders (EGIDs) Real World Registry Surpasses 1,000 Patient Milestone

Target RWE Expands Gastroenterology Footprint

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched as a response to market interest and high unmet need, today real-world evidence (RWE) leader Target RWE announced a milestone achievement of surpassing 1,000 patients enrolled in the company's eosinophilic gastrointestinal disorders (EGIDs) disease state registry.

Target RWE Health Evidence Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/Target RWE) (PRNewswire)

Target RWE expands its gastroenterology footprint with 1,000+ patients enrolled in its EGIDs disease state registry.

EGIDs are a group of chronic, immune-mediated gastrointestinal diseases. They affect different parts of the digestive system, from the esophagus to the large intestine and may be linked to food allergen exposure. EGIDs include eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and eosinophilic gastroenteritis (EGE) based on the location of the disease.

"Alongside prevalence, awareness of EGIDs has grown tremendously in the past decade. Unfortunately, there are still too many patients who go for long periods of time before obtaining the correct diagnosis because EGIDs are largely unstudied. In addition, this is a progressive disease in most cases, so the need for effective, long-term treatments is significant. Current treatments provide variable response rates, and often do not provide long-term control of EGIDs," said Evan Dellon, MD, MPH, Professor, Dept. of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology and Director, Center for Esophageal Diseases and Swallowing, School of Medicine, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Chair, TARGET-EGIDs Steering Committee.

"Current treatments of EGIDs are now being joined by novel therapies in various stages of development that target a variety of the key inflammatory mediators involved in this disease," said Target RWE Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder Michael W. Fried, MD, FAASLD. "We are eager to help better understand these complex conditions by generating valuable research that will contribute to the development of these groundbreaking treatments for patients."

The data is currently being curated for analyses to further characterize disease natural history, the EGID patient journey, and the impact of co-morbidities.

Target RWE aggregates various types of real-world patient data from medical records, patient-reported outcome (PRO) measures, and clinically linked biospecimens, including those for patients with EGIDs. The data supports a diverse group of stakeholders including providers who need to understand the evidence as they work to provide treatments to individual patients in real-life settings, patients who want to advance the understanding of their unique experiences along with regulators and industry partners who can query the dataset in the setting of drug development programs and RWE initiatives.

Target RWE's advanced platform allows for at-a-glance analysis of these groups based on multiple characteristics including age, sex, race/ethnicity, insurance status, geography, and comorbidities. Detailed disease staging, medication and course of treatment information, and disease-relevant outcomes are also collected for analysis.

About Target RWE

As the industry's best-in-class, complete real-world evidence (RWE) solution, Target RWE is a distinctly collaborative enterprise that unifies real-world data (RWD) sets and advanced RWE analytics in an integrated community, shifting the paradigm in healthcare for how decisions are made to improve lives.

Target RWE sources unique, connected data sets across multiple therapeutic areas representing granular data from diverse patients in academic and community settings. Our rigorous, interactive, and advanced RWE analytics extract deep insights from RWD to answer important questions in healthcare. Target RWE brings together the brightest minds in healthcare through an unmatched community of key opinion leaders, patients, and healthcare stakeholders in a collaborative and dynamic model. www.targetrwe.com

Contact:

Kayla Slake

Marketing Manager

kslake@targetrwe.com

984-234-0268 ext 205

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Target RWE