The Genie® Company Introduces New Light-Duty Commercial Jackshaft

MOUNT HOPE, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Genie Company, a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications, is pleased to announce the newest member of the Light-Duty Commercial Operator offering, its Light-Duty Commercial Jackshaft(GCL-LJ) for Sectional Doors.

The GCL-LJ with its compact and powerful design opens up many new applications that Genie can now support!

The GCL-LJ is based on the well-known and award-winning Genie residential wall mount series, and now includes many commercial features standard to most of the Genie Commercial Line platform like, open/close/stop 3-button control station, programmable mid-stop, and the timer-to-close functionality, to mention a few.

The GCL-LJ for sectional doors brings with it features from its residential predecessor like:

Patented Safe-T-Pulse™ internal slack cable detection





Sleek 12" x 6.9" operator profile only requires 2.5" of headroom and 7" of side room





7.5 in/second door speed in both directions in most applications





Operational on doors up to 14' tall with up to 84" of high-lift, 18' ft wide, 180 sq ft total, and 850 lbs





Optional battery backup, easily added at time of purchase or later

The GCL-LJ for sectional doors is designed for standard, high, and vertical-lift doors that have up to a 15-cycle/hour requirement. Additionally, the included Intellicode® receiver can store up to 255 transmitters.

"We're thrilled to launch this exciting new product," said Mike Kridel, President of The Genie Company. "The GCL-LJ with its compact and powerful design opens up many new applications that we can now support!"

This new model, GCL-LJ from The Genie Company is now available for purchase via our Genie Professional Line wholesalers and dealers. Be sure to look for the Light-Duty Trolley operator coming in the fall.

About the Genie Company

The Genie® Company based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. The Genie Company was built on customer focus and continues to be one of America's best known and trusted brands. Innovations like Aladdin Connect and BenchSentry, deliver safe, secure, and convenient solutions that offer our customers peace of mind and easily fit their lifestyles. More information at GenieCompany.com.

Aladdin Connect®, BenchSentry® and all related marks are trademarks of The Genie Company.

