Professor Gail Whiteman and Chuck Tatham Kicked-off Climate Week NYC with Free Endangered Ice Cream Flavors

Climate Activists Teamed Up to Raise Awareness About Climate Change's Impact on Ingredients at Risk of Extinction in Our Lifetime

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor Gail Whiteman and writer/producer, Chuck Tatham dished out the real scoop on climate change by giving away free scoops of ethically produced Blue Marble Ice Cream in New York City as part of an activation by Climate Basecamp on Monday, September 18.

Climate Basecamp, an initiative that uses culture to make conversations about climate more accessible, made a deliciously big impact to protect ingredients we know and love. Vanilla, chocolate, coffee, mango, and more ingredients used to create our favorite foods are at serious risk as the climate warms. "Save the Flavors" welcomed guests to enjoy ice cream while learning about ways they can help tackle the threats of climate change, and how to keep our most beloved flavors on the planet for generations to come.

Actor, Rainn Wilson and Chuck, both passionate about climate action, co-founded the initiative with Professor Gail Whiteman, an expert on the global risks from climate change, to bring attention to the climate crisis at hand and shedding light on the consequences of climate change on our favorite treats.

Professor Gail Whiteman explains, "It´s not just about saving the flavors, it´s about saving us. By speaking science to culture, we hope to awaken collective consciousness about how climate action should be important to all. The future of humanity is affected by actions taken today, by governments, businesses, and individuals, but we know solutions are out there. We need bold climate action, and we need it soon."

Climate Basecamp is calling everyone to contact major food retailers to implement the disclosure of endangered ingredients on product packaging. The risk of ingredients reaching extinction must be acknowledged by corporations to bring awareness to shoppers nationwide. Otherwise, our favorite foods may be in short supply as the climate warms! Consumers can make an impact by visiting www.climatebasecamp.org to access a social media template to be utilized for outreach and to learn more about the initiative.

Climate Basecamp is an initiative with a mission to "speak science to culture". They use culture as a lever for change in five areas: Food, Entertainment, Music, Sports and Fashion.

