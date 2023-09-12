Westfield Specialty (International) Appoints Joseph England as Chief Underwriting Officer

WESTFIELD CENTER, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield SpecialtySM announces Joseph England to join Westfield Specialty (International) as Chief Underwriting Officer reporting to Graham Evans, Executive Vice President and Head of International Insurance. Mr. England brings more than 30 years of specialty underwriting and management experience to the team. The strategic hire of Joseph England continues to build on Westfield's commitment to the international specialty market.

"We are thrilled to have Joe join Westfield Specialty International and be a part of our executive team," Graham Evans commented. "Joe will lead our international underwriting strategy as we continue to evolve the Westfield Specialty business globally. His extensive underwriting experience in the London and Lloyd's markets, alongside a proven track record in managing high performing specialty businesses, will be a major asset to our operation."

Westfield Specialty brings deep underwriting experience and product line expertise to the international specialty market. Westfield Specialty President Jack Kuhn said, "Adding Joe to our team will support our further expansion into new markets as we focus on building our products, staff, and broker relationships. As we continue to explore new opportunities, we will remain methodical, strategic, and focused on profitability."

Westfield Specialty continues to experience successful, rapid growth. In 2022, Westfield Specialty wrote $1 billion in gross written premium and by year end 2023 is expected to surpass $1.3 billion in gross written premium.

Westfield Specialty launched in July 2021 and currently underwrites six lines of business in the United States: E&S excess casualty, E&S property, environmental, financial institutions, management liability, and professional lines. Westfield Specialty International evolved from Westfield's acquisition of the existing Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200 in February 2023 and is currently underwriting nine lines of business: accident and health, casualty, credit and political risks, marine, offshore energy, professional liability, property, terror and political violence, and warranty and indemnity.

Westfield Specialty will continue to add new lines of business and provide specialty insurance solutions.

About Westfield

Westfield was founded in 1848 by a small group of hard-working farmers who believed in the promise of the future and the power of the individual. Today, 175 years later, as a leading U.S.-based property and casualty insurance company with $8.5 billion in GAAP assets, Westfield underwrites commercial, personal, surety, and specialty lines of coverage through a network of over 1,000 leading independent agents and brokers. Westfield recently acquired Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200, establishing the company as a global franchise. Learn more at www.westfieldinsurance.com.

