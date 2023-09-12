Uber Eats Joins Forces with The Save Mart Companies for On-Demand Grocery Delivery

Shoppers in California and Nevada can now access same-day delivery from Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores on the Uber Eats app

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced its newest grocery partnership with Modesto, California-based retailer The Save Mart Companies to bring Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx locations to the Uber Eats app for on-demand and scheduled delivery.

Starting today, more than 190 stores in The Save Mart Companies will be available to shop through Uber and Uber Eats. With this new partnership customers will be able to quickly and reliably place orders from Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx's abundant selection of produce, household items, and more. As always, Uber One members benefit from $0 Delivery Fee and 5% off on Save Mart orders of $35 or more†† .

"Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores have been reliably serving residents in California and Nevada for decades, and from one California-based company to another, we're proud to partner with such a beloved regional favorite," said Christian Freese, Uber's Head of Grocery and New Verticals across the US & Canada. "We look forward to a strong partnership in service of our shared communities in California and beyond."

"We are thrilled to expand access and availability of our fresh quality offerings, local favorites, groceries, and everyday essentials with Uber's popular and successful platform, meeting the needs and choices of our customers," said Tamara Pattison, senior vice president, Chief Digital Officer at The Save Mart Companies. "We continue our customer-centric approach by providing solutions for busy people and families who are always seeking convenience and quality coupled with affordability."

Since launching in July 2020, Uber has seen consistent growth in the U.S. for its grocery category through partnerships including the Albertsons Companies, Meijer, Kroger, SpartanNash, Hy-Vee and more regional and national favorites. In the U.S. and around the world, Uber has moved beyond prepared food to offer grocery, convenience, alcohol and retail selection in 30+ countries and is uniquely poised to meet consumer demand for effortless delivery. Globally, more than 137 million people use the Uber platform to go anywhere and get anything each month.

† † Benefits available only for eligible stores marked with the Uber One icon. Other fees & taxes apply, but do not count towards order minimums. Participating grocery stores: $35 minimum order to receive $0 Delivery Fee & 5% off. Membership savings applied as a reduction to service fees. View Renewable Membership T&Cs here .

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 42 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About The Save Mart Companies

The Save Mart Companies, a Kingswood Capital Management, LP portfolio company and a California- based grocer, operates approximately 200 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores in California and Western Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, the Company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries ("SSI"), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. Proud to be California's largest regional, full-service grocery chain throughout the region, the Company and its 14,000 team members take extra care to help provide customers with the freshest foods for their families at affordable prices. For more information on the company, please visit: www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com .

