Psomagen Puts Spatial Biology and Multiomics in Focus, first CRO to launch 10X Genomics Xenium™ in situ Analyzer services in North America

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiomics CRO Psomagen is thrilled to announce the launch of Spatial Biology services for 10X Genomics Xenium™. This platform is reshaping spatial biology, enabling researchers worldwide to analyze the interplay of genes and proteins within their native tissue context. This marks a pivotal moment in the scientific community's access to spatial genomics.

According to Psomagen CEO Dr. Su Hong, "Psomagen's omics expertise makes us the perfect partner for North American customers." Psomagen is a trusted Contract Research Organization (CRO) with nearly 20 years of genomics experience. "Our investment in spatial and single-cell omics instrumentation helps us stand alongside our customers at the forefront of science," adds Matt Kramer, V.P. of Sales & Marketing. "The Xenium adds to our spatial omics, proteomics, single-cell and long read sequencing investments. Our customers can leverage one partner for DNA, RNA and protein research."

Key Features of Psomagen's Xenium Service:

Precision: Xenium's spatial profiling provides unprecedented precision and sensitivity. Pinpoint gene expression patterns within single cells in context, enabling a deeper understanding of cellular heterogeneity and function. Multiomics Approach: Psomagen integrates various omics platforms, including genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics. Researchers can analyze the molecular landscape of tissues and the interplay between molecular components. Quality: Psomagen's stringent quality controls are built into every project. Psomagen is a 10X Genomics and Olink Certified Service Provider with Psomagen's stringent quality controls are built into every project. Psomagen is a 10X Genomics and Olink Certified Service Provider with CAP and CLIA accreditations Expertise: Psomagen's experienced scientists and bioinformaticians ensure researchers receive comprehensive support throughout their projects.

Join the Spatial Biology Revolution - Accepting Samples Today:

Psomagen is accepting samples for analysis on Xenium. Researchers can accelerate discoveries in oncology, neurology, immunology, and developmental biology.

"Introducing spatial biology marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of Psomagen as a multiomics provider," stated Dr. Su Hong. "Our customers can delve into subcellular gene expression and unravel complex biological processes."

About Psomagen:

Psomagen is a CRO driving scientific innovation through cutting-edge multiomics technologies. Psomagen empowers researchers to make groundbreaking discoveries in healthcare, biotechnology, and beyond.

For more information about spatial biology and to submit samples, visit www.psomagen.com/spatial-biology

