National Mango Board Honors Weis Markets as Mango Retailer of the Year

The annual award is presented to the retailer that offers strong, consistent support to promoting the consumption of mango

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Mango Board (NMB) is pleased to announce that Weis Markets has been selected as the Mango Retailer of the Year. This prestigious recognition celebrates Weis Markets' exceptional dedication to providing consumers with the freshest and highest-quality mangos. The NMB has chosen Weis Markets for this accolade in recognition of the company's outstanding contributions to the mango industry.

Weis Markets' commitment to providing the highest quality mangos extends beyond their produce departments. The company has been at the forefront of initiatives to educate consumers through in-store signage, recipe ideas, and digital content that showcase the versatility and nutritional value of mangos.

Ramon Ojeda, executive director of the National Mango Board, commented, "Weis Markets has consistently demonstrated leadership in mango promotion and has emphasized the nutritional value of mangos. Their unwavering dedication to providing the best mangos to their customers sets a remarkable industry example. We are delighted to bestow the Mango Retailer of the Year honor upon Weis Markets."

As Mango Retailer of the Year, Weis Markets will receive special recognition from the NMB, including a commemorative plaque and the opportunity to collaborate on mango-related promotional activities throughout the year.

Weis Markets looks forward to continuing its partnership with the NMB to spread the joy of fresh, delectable mangoes to communities across the nation. Meg Buchsbaum, the National Mango Board retail account manager, states, "Their enthusiasm and hard work has been shown through every produce team member. It was a pleasure to work with them on a year-long strategy to increase mango awareness and consumption."

To learn more about the NMB's Mango Retailer of the Year award, please visit www.mango.org.

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

About the National Mango Board

The National Mango Board (NMB) is a national promotion and research organization based in Orlando, Florida. The NMB's mission is to increase the consumption of fresh mangos in the U.S. The NMB works toward this mission through research, marketing, and promotional activities. For more information, visit www.mango.org.

