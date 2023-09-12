Maggie Q's ActivatedYou® Morning Complete® Celebrates 3000+ Positive Reviews

ActivatedYou Morning Complete Supports Overall Well-Being With Eight Unique Wellness Blends

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morning Complete® by Maggie Q's ActivatedYou® has now received over 3000 positive reviews across various platforms. This groundbreaking supplement was meticulously designed to support your holistic well-being. ActivatedYou Morning Complete combines the synergistic power of prebiotics, probiotics, and six carefully curated nutrient blends to support your metabolism, help facilitate weight management, and enhance your vitality.†*

With two delicious flavors, Apple Cinnamon and the newer Citrus Medley, ActivatedYou Morning Complete daily drink is specially crafted to support overall well-being. Its comprehensive formula encompasses a range of powerful blends, including metabolic enhancement, prebiotic and high fiber, probiotic, antioxidant, green superfoods, adaptogens, liver support, and sugar-balancing support. (PRNewswire)

What is ActivatedYou Morning Complete?†*

ActivatedYou Morning Complete is a daily dietary supplement wellness beverage that encapsulates the essence of "wellness in a glass." Tailored to elevate overall well-being, this beverage is available in two tasty flavors: Apple Cinnamon and the newer Citrus Medley . Its comprehensive formulation blends metabolic reinforcement, probiotics, prebiotics, antioxidants, fiber-containing prebiotics, green superfoods, adaptogens, and liver support. Harnessing the power of nutrient-dense green vegetables, Morning Complete provides users with vital fiber, probiotics, prebiotics, and health-supportive antioxidants. It proactively nurtures gut health, cultivating advantageous bacteria for a flourishing microbiome. Through hand-selected ingredients that fortify holistic well-being, this formula supports liver and cellular function, your body's defenses to oxidative stress, a positive mood, and mental clarity.

Ingredients in ActivatedYou Morning Complete†*

Probiotic Blend: Fosters a thriving, digestive ecosystem with an array of 9 probiotic strains: B. coagulans, L. gasseri, L. plantarum, L. rhamnosus, B. bifidum, B. longum, L. acidophilus, L. casei, and S. thermophilus .

Prebiotic and Fiber Blend: Enriches your microbiome with essential sustenance for beneficial gut bacteria, this blend includes chicory root fructooligosaccharides and cinnamon bark.†

Green Superfoods Blend: Energizes your body with spinach, broccoli, kale, mulberry leaf extracts, alfalfa leaves, and barley grass, delivering vital nutrients and vitality.†

Metabolic Enhancing Blend: Boosts metabolism with green tea leaves, ginger roots, white tea leaves, turmeric roots, bitter melon fruit, and black pepper fruit.†

Antioxidant Blend: Helps your body combat environmental pollutants and oxidative stress with polyphenol-rich Lycium berries, pomegranate fruit extracts, and Polygonum cuspidatum root extracts (50% resveratrol).†

Adaptogens: Aids your body's stress response by employing adaptogens like astragalus root extracts, Rhodiola rosea root extracts, and DIM (diindolylmethane).†

Liver Support: Supports mitochondrial and detoxification functions with organic aloe vera leaves and milk thistle seed extracts, renowned for their positive impact on liver well-being.†

Sugar Level Support: Supports healthy blood sugar levels already within normal range with this optimized performance blend of Gymnema sylvestre leaves, fennel seeds, and pine bark extracts.†

How to incorporate ActivatedYou Morning Complete into your routine:

To seamlessly integrate ActivatedYou Morning Complete into your daily regimen, simply add one scoop of the easy-dissolve powder to the beverage of your choice. Maggie Q's ActivatedYou suggests mixing Morning Complete with 8oz of water or iced green tea.

Where to purchase ActivatedYou Morning Complete:

You can conveniently buy ActivatedYou Morning Complete from the official ActivatedYou website. It is available for $79 and comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee (minus shipping), ensuring your satisfaction. Choose between two delightful flavors: apple cinnamon and the invigorating new citrus medley option.

About Maggie Q

As a health advocate, animal rights activist, the founder of fitness apparel brand Qeep Up, and actor—best known for her roles in Nikita, Designated Survivor, and Mission: Impossible III, Maggie Q uses her name to advocate for those in need. Maggie's personal health struggles led her to do extensive research in the world of nutrition and inspired her to create her own line of wellness supplements, ActivatedYou . Follow @maggieq on Instagram.

About ActivatedYou™

ActivatedYou was founded by health advocate, animal rights activist, and actor Maggie Q, with Dr. Frank Lipman, a renowned gut-health expert and a pioneer of integrative medicine. ActivatedYou's unique formulas blend the latest in cutting-edge health and nutrition with age-old Eastern traditions and healthy ingredients for unique, effective formulas designed to help revolutionize health and improve lives. ActivatedYou's best-selling products include Advanced Restorative Probiotic , AdrenaLife , and Active Enzyme . To learn more about Maggie Q's ActivatedYou line, visit www.activatedyou.com and follow @activatedyou on Instagram, @ActivatedYou on Twitter, and ActivatedYou on YouTube.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

