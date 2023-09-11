NCTC Establishes Fully Built Connectivity Exchange Platform

Creating a single, unified platform for wholesale sales efforts to conform to market demands for broadband pricing and serviceability in support of national RFPs.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC), representing more than 700 independent broadband and pay TV providers serving all 50 states and the U.S. territories, today announced the launch of Connectivity Exchange. This fully built and integrated platform is an industry first that allows its member operators to compete for and win bids to provide broadband network services to large-scale commercial customers through a members-only, buying and selling platform. In addition, the innovative platform offers automated quote-to-order processes with unified billing and support.

NCTC's Connectivity Exchange will aggregate NCTC members' individual networks — small and large — to create a unified network that has the potential to reach approximately one-third of the buildings in the United States. NCTC makes it easy. The organization builds relationships and negotiates master service agreements with national buyers, including carriers, so member companies can focus on what they do best — delivering fantastic broadband service.

Annually, NCTC brings together members for The Independent Show (TIS). This year's TIS showcased numerous new initiatives, including NCTC's new Connectivity Exchange. Its custom, unified, member-only buying and selling platform simplifies the complex process of winning bids to provide broadband network services to national brands and large-scale RFPs. Due to the size and reach of NCTC's member base, the Connectivity Exchange provides one of the largest networks in the world.

At the core of NCTC's Connectivity Exchange is its strategic partnership with Connectbase, providing best-in-class serviceability and pricing services to participating member companies. NCTC's members' nearly 100,000 locations within the Connectbase platform creates an aggregate network that is automatically surfaced to prospective wholesale network buyers using the platform. Their world-class technology platform enables NCTC members to streamline their wholesale buying and purchasing.

"We now have an integrated ecommerce platform that brings wholesale buyers and sellers together to make the RFP process for our members more turnkey and easier for doing business. Buyers can find connectivity for hard-to-reach places through a single platform. Plus, all connectivity providers are under the same agreement with consolidated billing, which makes it easier for our members to do business."

"By joining Connectivity Exchange, NCTC's member operators can unlock new revenue opportunities by extending broadband network sales efforts to customers and markets they may not have been able to reach previously.

About National Content & Technology Cooperative

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) was founded as a not-for-profit with one mission: to help members competitively acquire the video programming and vital technologies needed to offer world class services that define their communities' infrastructure with vision, value and purpose. NCTC makes purchasing and implementation easy and affordable for its 700+ independent communications service providers who connect one third of all households and businesses throughout North America and U.S. territories. Going beyond significant cost savings, the organization helps members unlock new revenue through emerging technologies, best practices and new ideas ensuring the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. For nearly 40 years, NCTC has been actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit: www.nctconline.org

About Connectbase

Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase's industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 300 providers globally, mapping 2.4 billion locations across more than 150 countries. The Connectbase team has built a connected ecosystem transforming network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at www.connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/.

