WEISS TECHNIK NORTH AMERICA, INC. ACQUIRES DYNAVAC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Technik North America, Inc. (WNA) is pleased to announce it acquired all stocks of Vacuum Technology Associates, doing business as Dynavac. Dynavac is an innovative leader in high‐performance vacuum systems for space simulation and thin film deposition. Its products are sold primarily to the Aerospace, Defense, and precision optics industries.

Weiss Technik Company Logo (PRNewswire)

This acquisition combines state‐of‐the‐art technologies—environmental test chambers, thin film deposition, and thermal vacuum chambers—propelling Weiss Technik to the forefront as the largest manufacturer of environmental and space simulation systems worldwide. Customers can now look to WNA for all their product safety and reliability testing needs, simulating environments – from Earth to space.

"We welcome Dynavac to the Weiss Technik family," stated Robert Levert, CEO of WNA. "Given Dynavac's impressive 40+ year history and established reputation in the space simulation market, the decision was a clear choice. This partnership further expands our business in the vast Aerospace & Defense industry and offers customers a wider range of products and services to meet their testing requirements."

Dynavac will continue business under its current name, as a separate legal entity of WNA. All employees and existing facilities in Hingham and Rockland, Massachusetts will be retained. Mr. Tom Foley, the previous owner of Dynavac, will carry on directing the company's business, continuing to manufacture its products with the same exceptional performance, reliability, and service customers have come to expect.

"This acquisition supports our initiatives for significant and sustainable growth of Dynavac and will bring further enhancements and innovation to our space simulation and thin film deposition products. We are very excited to join the Weiss Technik family and remain dedicated to supporting our customers in the US and US allies abroad with solutions designed to meet and exceed their expectations," said Tom Foley, President of Dynavac.

The addition of Dynavac to the Weiss Technik family allows customers to access the broadest range of solutions and benefit from a one‐stop destination for all their environmental and space testing requirements. Industries at the forefront of innovation can rely on WNA to ensure their next‐generation products will stand the test of time.

About Dynavac

Since 1982 Dynavac has designed, manufactured, installed, and serviced high‐complexity vacuum systems for space simulation, thin film deposition, and specialty applications. With over forty years in the Aerospace & Defense industry, Dynavac proudly supports customers engaged in some of the most demanding and exciting and demanding space programs. Dynavac employs about 115 highly skilled and motivated people, who manufacture its systems in its two facilities in Hingham and Rockland, MA, and serve customers around the world.

For more information about Dynavac, please visit: www.dynavac.com.

About Weiss Technik

Weiss Technik North America (WNA) is the US market leader for environmental test systems, selling its Weiss Technik and Cincinnati Sub‐Zero (CSZ) branded products from state‐of‐the‐art production facilities in Grand Rapids, MI, and Cincinnati, OH. Weiss Technik companies have locations in 15 countries, making Weiss Technik the world's largest manufacturer of environmental test systems. Their test systems simulate virtually any climatic condition around the globe and beyond.

Weiss Technik is a member of the Machinery & Equipment division of the Schunk Group which has its headquarters in Heuchelheim, Germany. The Schunk Group was founded in 1913 and consists of a group of globally active technology companies with a broad product and service spectrum in material technology and system engineering. The Schunk Group has over 65 locations in 26 countries, employing over 9,200 people around the world.

For more information about the Schunk Group, please visit: www.schunk‐group.com.

For more information about Weiss Technik, please visit: www.weiss-technik-na.com and the Weiss Technik group at www.weiss‐technik.com.

Dynavac’s thermal vacuum systems simulate the harsh environmental conditions needed to test space flight hardware. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weiss Technik North America, Inc