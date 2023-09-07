SMIRNOFF SHOWS UP BIG FOR NFL KICKOFF CELEBRATING FANS WITH NEW "WE DO GAME DAYS" NATIONAL AD CAMPAIGN; COIN TOSS TAKEOVERS PROVE FOOTBALL IS A "WE" THING

SMIRNOFF SHOWS UP BIG FOR NFL KICKOFF CELEBRATING FANS WITH NEW "WE DO GAME DAYS" NATIONAL AD CAMPAIGN; COIN TOSS TAKEOVERS PROVE FOOTBALL IS A "WE" THING

In its Third Year as the Official Vodka Sponsor of the NFL, Smirnoff is Making it All About the Fans with New TV Spots, FanDuel Partnership and Coin Toss Takeovers

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smirnoff is raising the stakes like never before this NFL season with a playbook designed to celebrate the heartbeat of the game, the fans. The World's No. 1 Vodka is taking over the 2023 season starting with a new national campaign, "We Do Game Days," highlighting America's favorite game - football. It pairs football fans and delicious Smirnoff cocktails, starring Emmy-nominated actor, comedian and producer Anthony Anderson.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9197151-smirnoff-nfl-we-do-game-days/

Starting this week, the new TV spots will air nationwide and include custom spots for each of the brand's seven partner teams, created to celebrate the unique cultures that comprise each fanbase. From strange superstitions around calling the season too soon, to showing that fandom is much more than the actual game, the series of local spots showcase the traditions and game day rituals that prove once and for all football is a "We" thing and Smirnoff has a drink for every team.

But a series of fresh new ads is just the beginning.

As fans excitedly revel in the possibilities of how the season will play out, Smirnoff is shaking things up starting with the very first moment of the long awaited football season: the coin toss. For the first time ever, the in-game coin toss will determine more than possession of the ball by giving fans the chance to win delicious game day cocktails for the entire season.

During Week 1 of the NFL season, for every coin toss that comes up tails (aka cocktails) 21 lucky fans will win Smirnoff cocktails on game days for the entire 2023 NFL season. That's 16 games, 16 coin tosses and 16 chances to win $500 for fans 21+. And should all 16 coin tosses land on tails, that's nearly $200,000 up for grabs to take NFL fandom to the next level. So what'll it be, Heads or Cocktails?

"Smirnoff and football fans share an important common goal: we bring people together. This NFL season, Smirnoff really wanted to show our fans how We Do Game Days including the addition of a new roster of Smirnoff cocktails for every fan and every team to help celebrate what truly brings football fans together," says Jennifer Holiday Hudson, North America brand leader at Smirnoff. "As we head into our third season as the Official Vodka Sponsor of the NFL, we want people to know, we don't just do cocktails, We Do Game Days and why not kick off the fun with the coin toss?"

Starting today, no matter your home team, fans across the country can put their rivalries aside and collectively root for tails by visiting Smirnoff.com/UltimateCoinToss for a chance to win. But unlike how it plays out on the gridiron, there are no losers in this game because anyone who enters will score $5 off their next Smirnoff order on Drizly. All winners will be notified before Friday, September 15, 2023.

And to really set the tone for the We Do Game Days season, Smirnoff took its Heads or Cocktails? coin toss to new heights when it took over New York City's Times Square with a 21-story digital billboard featuring a larger-than-life coin flip. Anthony Anderson and NFL Legend Vernon Davis joined the spirited fun interacting with football fans 21+ as they tried their luck at avoiding heads and landing cocktails for a chance to win Smirnoff swag and other prizes ahead of Thursday Night Football and the very first coin toss of the season.

"I'm always pumped for the start of the NFL season, and it's definitely not because of my fantasy score," says Anthony Anderson. "For me it's all about the trifecta… you know what I mean: good food, friends and delicious cocktails…and now that Smirnoff is adding the coin toss to the mix, game days just got even more exciting."

In addition to taking over all 16-coin tosses kick-off week, the World's No. 1 Vodka will debut new broadcast integrations, digital and social content, and an exciting partnership with FanDuel. Smirnoff will serve as FanDuel's exclusive NFL Sunday Prime Time free-to-play branded contest vodka partner. Week after week, Smirnoff will power a 360-experience including a custom Smirnoff No. 21 Cocktail Game Mode giving fans a chance to win more than $200,000 in cash prizes from week 1 through Super Bowl LVIII by visiting https://www.fanduel.com/smirnoff.

Smirnoff's "We Do Game Days" comes as part of the brand's new global campaign "We Do We." Officially launched earlier this summer, "We Do We" champions the power of the collective and celebrates the magic of 'we' that's created when different people, ingredients and flavors come together.

The production of Smirnoff No. 21 - ten times filtered and triple distilled - ensures the liquid is inherently mixable so adults of legal drinking age across the country can enjoy Smirnoff as part of their favorite cocktails. Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka is available at retailers nationwide in 1.75L, 1L, 750mL, 375mL, 200mL and 50mL bottles and has a 40% ABV with a suggested retail price of $14.99 for a 750mL bottle (price varies by size).

Follow @Smirnoff on Instagram and @SmirnoffUS on Twitter to stay up-to-date and enter for a chance to win game day cocktails all season long at Smirnoff.com/UltimateCoinToss. And whether you're scoring touchdowns with the best game day cocktails or winning plays with the ultimate watch party, please remember to drink Smirnoff responsibly.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. U.S., 21+. Enter at URL by 9/11/23 @ 11:59:59 p.m. ET. For each Week #1 NFL Game with "tails" coin flip, 21 prizes of $500 gift card will be awarded. NO PRIZES AWARDED IF NO WEEK #1 NFL GAMES HAVE "TAILS" COIN FLIP. ALCOHOL IS NOT PART OF ANY PRIZE. Subject to Official Rules @ website. Sponsor: Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864, revolutionizing drinking culture across generations: from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice in 2000.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

