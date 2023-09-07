Nanostics Receives Provisional CPSA Accreditation for its Clinical Laboratory

With this provisional accreditation from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA), Nanostics clinical laboratory in Edmonton can now begin providing its ClarityDX Prostate test to patients.

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nanostics Inc., a precision health company developing diagnostic tests with its ClarityDX® platform technology, announced today that the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) granted provisional accreditation to Nanostics Clinical Laboratory in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. This important achievement means that Nanostics' Clinical Laboratory, led by Medical Laboratory Director, Dr. Todd McMullen, can start providing the ClarityDX Prostate® test to patients.

"We are thrilled to receive CPSA accreditation because we can offer our test from our new clinical lab in Edmonton," said John Lewis, CEO of Nanostics. "This is another major step towards ensuring men facing prostate cancer have access to the best tools that can aid them in managing this devastating disease."

The ClarityDX Prostate® test, validated in men from five clinical sites across Canada, the United States, and Czechia, is a simple and rapid test that accurately predicts the risk of having clinically significant prostate cancer. ClarityDX Prostate is intended to be used by men with elevated levels of PSA and is designed to help physicians and patients make a more informed decision on whether or not to proceed with a biopsy.

CPSA ensures the safety and quality of medical and diagnostic testing services in Alberta through an independent accreditation program. Any Alberta laboratory that performs and reports diagnostic tests to guide patient care needs to be CPSA accredited. It's a rigorous assessment process based on Quality Management Systems, which are recognized by international healthcare external evaluation organizations.

"Nanostics' has always been dedicated to exceptional operational standards with a strong commitment to quality performance" said Todd McMullen, Medical Laboratory Director of Nanostics. "CPSA accreditation highlights our commitment to quality and will provide patients with the confidence they need to trust our services."

About Nanostics Inc.

Nanostics is a private Canadian company focused on the development and commercialization of novel and noninvasive diagnostic tests. Its core technology, ClarityDX®, uses advanced machine learning algorithms to create a disease risk score. ClarityDX is applicable to a wide range of cancers and other diseases. Nanostics' lead product, ClarityDX Prostate®, is a test that improves the accuracy of detecting clinically significant prostate cancer. Read more at: www.nanosticsdx.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nanostics