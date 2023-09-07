Medifast Survey Finds 8 out of 10 U.S. Adults say Practicing Daily "Self-Care Habits" is a Priority Yet many face challenges and cite the need for support to make their goals a reality

BALTIMORE, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast (NYSE: MED), the health and wellness company known for its habit-based and Coach-guided lifestyle solution OPTAVIA®, today released findings from a new survey designed to understand the role that "self-care" plays in consumers' pursuit of their health goals, including how they perceive and practice self-care.

(PRNewsfoto/Medifast, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The survey of 2,000 nationally representative U.S. adults* found that 8 out of 10 indicate practicing daily self-care habits is a priority, with 64% thinking of self-care as balancing all aspects of health or creating habits that contribute to overall wellbeing. Respondents specifically identified exercise (33%), sleep (28%) and their mental and emotional health (27%) as the primary areas requiring the most attention and care.

Despite this, 41% have let their self-care practices falter over the past year, with many citing difficulties balancing all aspects of their health. Those struggling to prioritize self-care cited being too preoccupied with household chores and responsibilities (56%), family (49%) and work (47%).

"We are living in a world where the quest for optimal health and wellbeing is often a difficult, solitary and overwhelming journey for most people. Lack of time coupled with an abundance of information and products that promise quick fixes adds to the challenges of getting healthy," said Dan Chard, Chairman and CEO of Medifast. "These findings reaffirm consumers' desire to achieve optimal health and wellbeing and highlight their need for simple yet effective approaches that allow them to create daily habits – from incorporating more movement to getting quality sleep. As we expand OPTAVIA's offer, we will continue to present solutions that are clinically proven, realistic and prioritize lifestyle changes so we can meet even more people where they are to help them transform their lives."

Other notable findings include:

The top self-care habits respondents are practicing include staying hydrated (48%), having a positive mindset (46%), going outside (43%), getting quality sleep (36%) and exercising regularly (33%).

Three out of five (60%) U.S. adults noted the importance of having support from others when it comes to their ability to prioritize self-care.

More than half (52%) agree that "self-care days" are only temporary fixes compared to practicing smaller daily habits.

"Dedicated, consistent self-care supports health and wellbeing by building a foundation of healthy habits, which are the cornerstone of lifestyle changes," said Satya Jonnalagadda, PhD, MBA, RDN, Vice President of Scientific and Clinical Affairs at Medifast. "No matter where you are in your journey incorporating health-promoting behaviors into your daily routine can help reduce stress, provide proper nutrition, ensure quality sleep and more."

OPTAVIA offers a radically different approach by combining both an evidence-based system for behavior change, called the Habits of Health® Transformational System, and the support of a Coach and Community. Medifast is committed to innovating as the industry evolves – from launching new products to exploring its OPTAVIA offer in combination with medically supported weight loss, such as GLP-1s – to help Customers create healthy habits and reach their wellness goals.

*This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 nationally representative U.S. adults was commissioned by Medifast and conducted by a market research company, OnePoll, between March 31 and April 6, 2023. All participants are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. The survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team, who are members of the MRS and have corporate membership to ESOMAR and AAPOR.

About Medifast®:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the health and wellness company known for its habit-based and Coach-guided lifestyle solution OPTAVIA®, which provides people with a simple, yet comprehensive approach to help them achieve lasting optimal health and wellbeing. OPTAVIA offers clinically proven plans, scientifically developed products and a framework for habit creation reinforced by independent Coaches and Community support. As a physician-founded company with a 40+ year history, Medifast is a leader in the U.S. weight management industry. The company continues to innovate and build upon its scientific and clinical heritage to deliver on its mission of offering the world Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Medifast was recognized in 2023 by Financial Times as one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies and in 2022 as one of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies by Forbes. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com and OPTAVIA.com and follow @Medifast on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medifast