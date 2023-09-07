Mandiant Reveals mWISE Conference 2023 Keynote Lineup

RESTON, Va., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mandiant Inc. , now part of Google Cloud, today unveiled new information on the exciting lineup of keynote speakers and panels for mWISE™ Conference 2023 , which will take place September 18-20, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Washington, D.C., along with a digital option.

Mandiant Worldwide Information Security Exchange (PRNewswire)

mWISE––Mandiant Worldwide Information Security Exchange––is a portfolio of vendor-neutral event programming that brings together cybersecurity practitioners, industry leaders and visionaries from around the globe to discuss best practices, identify new and emerging trends and convert knowledge into collective action in the fight against persistent cyber threats. The second annual mWISE Conference will feature an impressive lineup of keynote speakers from both the public and private sectors; more than 80 sessions, over 90 speakers, and a showcase of leading cybersecurity vendor innovations on an expanded expo floor.

mWISE mainstage keynotes

mWISE Conference 2023 will deliver engaging and educational mainstage addresses across three action-packed days, purposefully designed by the security community for the security community. Mainstage speakers include highly regarded cybersecurity experts and industry leaders from both the public and private sectors that were selected by a committee of independent experts.

Mandiant CEO at Google Cloud, Kevin Mandia, will deliver the opening keynote on the nation-state threat landscape, followed by remarks from Federal Bureau of Investigation Director, Christopher Wray, Author and Alternative Reality Game Designer, Dr. Jane McGonigal, PhD, and New York Times Best Selling Author and Journalist, Malcolm Gladwell.

mWISE mainstage: industry panels

Cyber Intelligence in a Rapidly Changing World. CNN Cybersecurity Reporter Sean Lyngaas will moderate a discussion around how major geopolitical events and new technical demands continue to transform the landscape as well as the challenges and the anticipated opportunities with these changes. Participants will include Jackie Burns Koven , Head of Cyber Threat Intelligence at Chainalysis, John Hultquist , Mandiant Intelligence Chief Analyst at Google Cloud, Selena Larson , Senior Threat Intelligence Analyst at Proofpoint, and Maddie Stone , Security Researcher at Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG). This panel will feature a thought-provoking introduction by Sandra Joyce , Vice President, Mandiant Intelligence at Google Cloud.



Defending Against Advanced Adversaries: Lessons Learned . Charles Carmakal, Mandiant Consulting Chief Technology Officer at Google Cloud, will moderate a discussion with Diane Honda , Chief Administrative Officer of Barracuda Networks, Kelly Bissell , Corporate Vice President for Microsoft, and Jeff Lunglhofer , Chief Information Security Officer at Coinbase , to share the lessons learned from overseeing complex cybersecurity attacks by advanced adversaries from the perspective of business leaders who led their company's response.



AI and Security Standards: Maximizing Innovation while Minimizing Risk. Moderated by POLITICO Cybersecurity Reporter, Maggie Miller , experts will discuss the immense potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the need for governments, industry and academia to ensure that this profoundly helpful technology works for everyone. Panelists will include Dmitri Alperovitch , Executive Chairman at the Silverado Policy Accelerator and member of the US Government's Cyber Safety Review Board, Chris DeRusha , Federal Chief Information Security Officer at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and Deputy National Cyber Director (ONCD), Trisha Kothari , Chief Executive Officer at Unit21, and Phil Venables , Chief Information Security Officer at Google Cloud.

"In an evolving threat landscape fraught with challenges, the mWISE Conference equips attendees across the cybersecurity industry with the knowledge and tools to harden their networks against the threats of today and tomorrow," said Sandra Toms, Head of Global Experience Marketing, Mandiant & mWISE. "Our dynamic lineup of keynote speakers and panels has been informed by attendees to ensure the broader community can best come together with new ideas to effect change as we continue to fight back against cyber threats."

Breakout Tracks

On top of dynamic mainstage presentations, mWISE Conference 2023 will feature more than 80 sessions, available both live and on-demand. Each session falls under one of six key tracks curated by an independent program committee: Cloud Security, Intelligence, Security Engineering, Security Operations, Security Threats and Exploits and Third Party and Cyber Risk Management. Sample industry sessions include: "China and Russia's Use of AI: Impacts on Cybersecurity and Geopolitical Shifts," "Intelligence Driven Threat Hunting & Detection," and "Intelligence-led Cyber Resiliency Strategy."

For the latest mWISE 2023 Conference updates, visit mWISE.Mandiant.com/conf23 .

About Mandiant

Mandiant is a recognized leader in dynamic cyber defense, threat intelligence and incident response services. By scaling decades of frontline experience, Mandiant helps organizations to be confident in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats. Mandiant is now part of Google Cloud.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology—all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Google Cloud