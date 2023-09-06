Yamaha Selects project44 Ocean Visibility Solution to enhance Supply Chain Resiliency

Container visibility and insight from data fuels transformation to proactive and data driven logistics

TOKYO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, today announced that Yamaha Corporation ("Yamaha") is now deploying project44's Ocean Visibility and Port Intel solutions. As the world's largest musical instrument manufacturer and a maker of quality audio equipment, Yamaha selected project44 to improve visibility of its global shipments, enhance its supply chain resilience and optimize its supply chain.

Yamaha ships approximately 15,000 containers a year to destination ports worldwide. As part of a supply chain resiliency initiative at Yamaha, they evaluated solutions to improve the control of transportation between production factories and distributors. project44's Ocean Visibility and Port Intel solutions met the Yamaha team's criteria for a product that enables visualization of shipment status on a global scale, provides highly accurate estimated time of arrival (ETA) information, and facilitates timely and better decision-making and actions.

"Rather than assuming the supply chain problems manufacturers experienced during the pandemic were transient, we have taken this opportunity to reexamine how we can function as a control tower for logistics among all group companies," said Mr. Tomohiro Kawami, General Manager, Logistics Division at Yamaha. "We considered that our pressing need above all else is to quickly see the facts, including visualization of transportation status and data on historical performance. The evaluation was carried out in a multifaceted manner by dividing it into several factors. We finally chose to partner with project44 after comprehensive assessment based on, for example, the ability to understand the impacts on our company in a timely manner when an incident occurs and whether Japanese support service is available locally."

"By the end of the last fiscal year, the implementation of the project44 solution was almost completed, and the foundation of the control tower is being put in place. All members of my team are committed to working together to transform the way we work, from reactive to proactive, and to become more data-driven, which will be the critical point in our initiative," Mr. Kawami continued.

"The supply chain disruptions over the past few years have given shippers an opportunity to reconsider the importance of flexibility in their logistics strategy and operation," said Yuji Kuwahara, project44's GM and VP of Sales, Japan. "project44's supply chain visibility platform dramatically improves data quality and visibility across all associated teams. We believe that project44 will help Yamaha for collaborative planning and exception management, resulting in more satisfied Yamaha customers."

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,300 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market and innovator of Movement GPT, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, an eight-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of Supply­Chain­Brain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

