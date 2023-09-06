Lakeside Software Platform Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide gain access to SysTrack

with the advantage of scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software, a leader in digital employee experience (DEX) solutions, today announced the latest availability of its SysTrack platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services built on Azure. Lakeside customers can continue to take advantage of the Azure cloud platform while enjoying streamlined procurement, deployment, and management.

SysTrack, Lakeside's DEX solution, delivers unique, actionable insights derived from the most accurate, comprehensive, and real-time view of endpoint data. It empowers IT teams to optimize IT operations, proactively enhance efficiency, and ensure a seamless digital experience for employees. By listing SysTrack on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Lakeside provides customers with a simple path to streamline the procurement process and deploy its solutions faster and at scale. Microsoft's commitment to working with partners like Lakeside is helping drive digital transformations for people, organizations, and industries around the world.

"Lakeside's technology provides the most robust data collection, processing, and observability on both physical and virtual environments in the industry. With SysTrack available on the marketplace, Microsoft customers can more easily take advantage of the end-to-end visibility only available through Lakeside. Additionally, by transacting for SysTrack via Marketplace, our customers derive added value by drawing down any minimum Azure consumption commitment they may have", said Tyler Winkler, chief commercial officer at Lakeside.

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Lakeside Software to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use. See SysTrack on the Azure Marketplace here.

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software empowers organizations to optimize their digital environments. Hundreds of leading enterprises across 30+ countries trust Lakeside to deliver complete visibility into their IT infrastructure, end-user experience, and digital workplace performance. The Lakeside SysTrack platform gathers and analyzes data on everything that may impact end-user experience and business productivity and provides the unmatched visibility IT teams need to design and support rapidly changing digital workplaces. For more information, visit www.lakesidesoftware.com.

