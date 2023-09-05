TDH Holdings Announces its Annual General Meeting will be Held on October 27, 2023

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) ("TDH" or the "Company"), announced today that its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") will be held Friday, October 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Beijing time/Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. EST at Room 1104, 9 East 3rd Ring Middle Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, People's Republic of China. Stockholders of record as of the record date, close of business on September 19, 2023 will be entitled to vote at the AGM.

About TDH Holdings, Inc.

Founded in April 2002, TDH Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") a PRC-based company that is an operator of a restaurant in the U.S. More information about the Company can be found at www.tiandihui.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may", "will", "intend", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding its annual meeting are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the ability to identify, execute and integrate strategic or acquisition opportunities, the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the restaurant industry in the United States; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and internationally and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Feng Zhang, CFO

Email: tdhpets@163.com

Phone: +86 183-1102-1983

View original content:

SOURCE TDH Holdings, Inc.