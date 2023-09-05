SpaceX's Dragon Spacecraft Returns Crew and Critical Science to Earth Following Long-Duration Mission

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four astronauts ended a six-month science expedition onboard the International Space Station (ISS) with the successful splashdown of the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft off the coast of Florida early Monday morning. During their time in space, the crew members worked on dozens of research investigations and technology demonstration projects that were sponsored by the ISS National Laboratory. The return of the Dragon spacecraft marked the conclusion of SpaceX's 6th rotational crewed mission to the orbiting laboratory under NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

ISS National Lab-sponsored projects covered a wide range of disciplines—from life and physical sciences to advanced materials, technology development, in-space production applications, and even student-led research. Results from these studies will bring value to humanity, further our ability to explore, and enable a robust market in low Earth orbit.

As part of Expedition 69, NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen (spacecraft commander) and Warren "Woody" Hoburg (pilot), along with United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi (mission specialist) and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev (mission specialist), spent six months in space, conducting critical research for scientists on the ground.

Below are a few highlights of investigations that were supported during this six-month mission:

About the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory:

The International Space Station (ISS) is a one-of-a-kind laboratory that enables research and technology development not possible on Earth. As a public service enterprise, the ISS National Lab allows researchers to leverage this multiuser facility to improve life on Earth, mature space-based business models, advance science literacy in the future workforce, and expand a sustainable and scalable market in low Earth orbit. Through this orbiting national laboratory, research resources on the space station are available to support non-NASA science, technology, and education initiatives from U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector. The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS) manages the ISS National Lab, under Cooperative Agreement with NASA, facilitating access to its permanent microgravity research environment, a powerful vantage point in low Earth orbit, and the extreme and varied conditions of space. To learn more about the ISS National Lab, visit our website.

