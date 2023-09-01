Kia America Extends Impressive Growth Streak with Best-Ever August Sales

Fast-growing Kia surpasses 70,000 units for the fourth straight month and posts second-highest sales total in company history
- August marks Kia's 13th consecutive month of year-over-year sales growth
- Seven Kia models post year-over-year increases; four set new August records
IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America's record-shattering sales streak continued as the brand posted best-ever August sales of 72,147 units, the second highest monthly total in company history and a 9-percent increase over the previous record set in 2022. August also marks the fourth straight month Kia sales surpassed the 70,000 unit mark.
Sales of Kia's battery-electric vehicles were up 100-percent over August 2022 while the brand's lineup of rugged and capable utility vehicles increased 14-percent year-over-year. Kia's retail-only performance of 67,592 units represents 9-percent growth over the same period last year.
Seven Kia models posted year-over-year sales increases including: Niro (+1,746-percent); Carnival (+176-percent); EV6 (+33-percent); Rio (+32-percent); Telluride (+13-percent); Seltos (+1-percent) and K5 (+1-percent), with four Kia models achieving best-ever August sales, including: Carnival, EV6, Niro, Telluride. Sales of Kia's utility vehicles accounted for 72-percent of the brand's overall August sales total.
"Exceeding 70,000 units for four consecutive months and doubling year-over-year sales of our electrified offerings is proof that Kia is ahead of the competition and delivering highly desirable and innovative models across many of the industry's largest segments," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Kia's electrified offerings combined with our rugged and capable SUVs have strategically positioned the brand to not only increase our EV market share, but further establish ourselves as the leader in innovative mobility."
In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives as well as significant industry awards that were bestowed on various models within Kia's world-class line-up, including:
- Kia's return to Monterey Car Week with an expanded presence at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering by offering a virtual one-two punch with the presence of its upcoming all-electric vehicles. The recently introduced, three-row EV9 SUV shared the stage at The Quail with an exclusive, style-driven EV6 model.
- The 2023 Kia EV6 receiving straight A's on Cars.com's 2023 Car Seat Fit Report Card, which highlighted vehicles that received top scores from the outlet's certified child passenger safety technicians. The EV6 was one of only seven vehicles that received all A's from Cars.com's safety technicians.
MONTH OF AUGUST
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2023
2022
2023
2022
EV6
2,449
1,840
12,714
16,124
Rio
2,546
1,923
19,100
18,833
Forte
11,333
11,838
84,398
73,660
K5
6,480
6,428
43,592
48,180
Stinger
237
513
5,255
6,189
Soul
4,911
6,402
44,781
39,332
Niro
3,896
211
26,333
18,520
Seltos
4,649
4,604
42,323
28,160
Sportage
12,280
12,986
96,022
77,327
Sorento
8,147
8,732
59,523
57,250
Telluride
9,791
8,645
74,834
63,856
Carnival
5,428
1,967
28,535
14,446
Total
72,147
66,089
537,410
461,878
Kia America – about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
