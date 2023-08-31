EDAN Strengthens Its APAC Business Landscape with Thailand Office Launch

BANGKOK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EDAN Instruments, Inc. (300206.SZ), a healthcare company and medical device manufacturer, joyfully marked the official inauguration of their freshly established Bangkok branch, Edan Medical (Thailand) Co., Ltd., and featured a ceremonial ribbon-cutting last Saturday. Functioning as the central operational hub for EDAN across the Asia-Pacific region, this office is poised to deliver comprehensive assistance to clients and end-users, placing particular significance on the Southeast Asian region.

Situated within the bustling Wattana district, a prominent business hub in Bangkok, the office is strategically positioned. Envisioned as both an after-sales center, a dedicated training hub and also a showcase for EDAN's innovations in Southeast Asia, its primary focus is on fortifying EDAN's connections within the local market.

"Recent years have seen us prioritizing localization efforts. The establishment of EDAN Thailand underscores our ongoing dedication to the local market. With a presence spanning decades, we believe it's now time to take our involvement to the next echelon," said the Senior Director, Victor Xiao.

Over twenty years, EDAN has diligently cultivated a robust presence within the Asia Pacific market. The company's comprehensive product installation across diverse public hospitals and private facilities, such as Chulalongkorn Hospital, Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital, Trang Hospital, Siriraj Hospital and Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS), Thailand's largest private medical group, reflects the widespread recognition its products have garnered.

EDAN's collaboration with Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, the largest public hospital under the Ministry of Health, on an unprecedented patient monitoring initiative marks a milestone in Thailand's healthcare sector, highlighting the local support capabilities our Thailand office brings. Given these accomplishments, it is apparent that EDAN is well poised to propel its involvement in the region to new horizons.

"We are committed to providing an unparalleled experience through our solutions and unwavering technical support," Hao Zhang, EDAN's CEO, said at the opening ceremony. "I am filled with optimism for the journey that lies ahead. Together, let's inaugurate a new chapter with EDAN Thailand, marked by victories, impactful milestones, and cherished memories."

About Edan Instruments, Inc.

EDAN is dedicated to improving the human condition around the world by delivering value-driven, innovative, and high-quality medical products and services, pioneering a comprehensive line of medical solutions that address a broad range of healthcare practices including Diagnostic ECG, OB/GYN, Ultrasound Imaging, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Patient Monitoring, Point-of-Care Testing, and Veterinary. Follow EDAN on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EDAN Instruments, Inc.