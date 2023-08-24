Collector's edition of founder's secret recipe comes with lifetime supply of sauce

ATHENS, Ga., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucy chicken chain Zaxby's ® is making history during Saucetember™, its annual celebration of all things saucy, by auctioning a single bottle of Zax Sauce™, signed by Zach McLeroy, Zaxby's founder and the creator of the brand's iconic Zax Sauce. The collector's edition bottle—the first-ever bottled sauce from Zaxby's—comes with a lifetime supply of Zax Sauce. Proceeds from the "Zax Sauce for Life" auction will benefit The Boys' and Girls' Clubs of America. The auction opens to the public on eBay on Sept. 12 and closes on Sept. 15 with the winner to be announced on Sept. 18.

Zaxby’s auctions off first-ever bottle of Zax Sauce to celebrate ‘Saucetember.’ Collector’s edition of founder’s secret recipe comes with a lifetime supply of Zax Sauce. (PRNewswire)

"It's the first time Zax Sauce has ever been bottled, and it's benefitting a great organization with the Boys' and Girls' Club," said McLeroy, Zaxby's founder and board chairman. "I created the sauce back in 1990, and it became a cult favorite among college students who were our earliest brand fans. I used to make every batch from scratch myself."

For 33 years, Zaxby's has been known for two things: Indescribably Good™ chicken and Zax Sauce. McLeroy personally made the sauce and distributed it to various locations to ensure that no one single person would know the recipe from start to finish. Now the highest bidder can get a lifetime supply of the legendary sauce in the form of gift cards redeemable at participating Zaxby's locations and a one-of-a-kind collector's-edition commemorative bottle. For full details visit zaxsauceforlife.com on Sept. 12.

The auction of this first-ever bottle of Zax Sauce celebrates Saucetember, the month Zaxby's has designated as a salute to sauce. In September 2022, Zaxby's dropped free sauce-flavored popsicles to mark the season. This year, Zaxby's is commemorating Saucetember by treating its loyal fan base to saucy in-app offers throughout the month, in addition to the Zax Sauce for Life auction.

To place a bid for a chance to win a lifetime supply of Zax Sauce, brand enthusiasts may enter the auction through zaxsauceforlife.com on Sept. 12. Taking place on eBay, the bidding starts at $19.90 in an homage to Zaxby's founding year.

"Our fans have been clamoring for bottled Zax Sauce," said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing and strategy officer at Zaxby's. "This bottle is the golden ticket to a lifelong connection to the brand and the sacred sauce that started it all."

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's iconic Fried Pickles were selected to USA Today's 2023 10Best Fast Food Sides List . Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

Media Contact:

Jacob Teetzmann

Tombras

+1.423.494.3673

jteetzmann@tombras.com

(PRNewsfoto/Zaxby's) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zaxby's