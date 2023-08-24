Pharming Group to participate in September investor conferences

LEIDEN, The Netherlands, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that Pharming's management will participate in the following investor conferences in the U.S. in the month of September:

2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, Boston , September 6-8

Sijmen de Vries, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, will participate in a fireside chat question and answer session on Thursday, September 7 at 16:30 ET / 22:30 CET . A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available in the "Upcoming Events" and "News" sections of Pharming's website.

H.C. Wainwright 25 th Annual Global Investment Conference, New York , September 11-13

Sijmen de Vries, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Wednesday, September 13 at 08:30 ET / 14:30 CET . A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the "Upcoming Events" and "News" sections of Pharming's website.

2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, New York , September 26-28

Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, will present on Thursday, September 28 at 10:20 ET / 16:20 CET .

For more information about these conferences, or to schedule a one-to-one meeting with Pharming's management team, please contact Pharming's Investor Relations team at investor@pharming.com or your Wells Fargo, H.C. Wainwright or Cantor representative.

