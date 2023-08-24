IDEMIA Enrolls Memphis-Area Residents in TSA PreCheck® Offering Next-Day Availability

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With Labor Day weekend quickly approaching, residents of Memphis, Tennessee and surrounding areas can enroll for TSA PreCheck quickly and easily at IDEMIA's local Enrollment Centers. IDEMIA, an authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider since 2013, provides ample appointment availability, with most locations offering next-day appointments and all locations offering appointments within two weeks.

IDEMIA Logo (PRNewswire)

IDEMIA's Enrollment Centers in the Memphis area are located at 5261 Mendenhall Park Place (Location ID: 2606) and 2506 Mount Moriah Road (Location ID: 1857). The Mendenhall Park location is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM to 5:30 PM. The Mount Moriah location is open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM and Tuesday and Friday from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. In addition to these locations, residents can also go to 13 other locations within the state of Tennessee or any of IDEMIA's 590+ locations nationwide.

Interested travelers should pre-enroll online at https://tsaenrollmentbyidemia.tsa.dhs.gov/. After completing all pre-enrollment steps, applicants will schedule a 10-minute in-person appointment at an IDEMIA or IDEMIA's IdentoGO location convenient for them. Memphis residents should enter "Memphis, TN" or their zip code and click on the search button to select the location they would like. At the appointment, applicants will present identity and citizenship documentation, provide their fingerprints, and have a photo captured for the TSA background check. After an application is submitted to TSA, most applicants will receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within three to five days, and it will be valid for five years.

TSA PreCheck offers many benefits for enrolled travelers, including access to dedicated screening lanes at 200+ participating airports nationwide where 99% of TSA PreCheck passengers wait less than 10 minutes. TSA PreCheck passengers also do not need to remove shoes, belts, 3-1-1 liquids, or light jackets. Children 13-17 may join enrolled adults at the TSA PreCheck lanes when traveling on the same reservation and if the TSA PreCheck indicator appears on the child's boarding pass. Children 12 and under may accompany an enrolled parent or guardian in the TSA PreCheck lanes without restriction.

"IDEMIA is proud to offer residents of Memphis and other surrounding areas an easy way to enroll in TSA PreCheck, a valuable and affordable option for travelers, at our various locations within Tennessee," said Lisa Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Travel and Transport, IDEMIA Identity and Security North America. "Through IDEMIA, TSA PreCheck is only $78 which is less than $16 per year and passengers enjoy an expedited, seamless screening process at airport security for 5 years. Renewal is quick and easy too, and most people can do it completely online."

As an authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider since the beginning of the program 11 years ago, IDEMIA has processed over 18 million TSA PreCheck enrollments. Interested travelers can enroll at any of IDEMIA's Enrollment Centers. To get started visit: https://tsaenrollmentbyidemia.tsa.dhs.gov/. For more information on the TSA PreCheck program, visit tsa.gov/precheck.

About IDEMIA Identity and Security (I&S) North America

IDEMIA I&S North America is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies, operating in North America. Our mission is to Unlock the World, Make It Safer - helping people access what matters most, more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute's passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA's facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.

Learn more at www.na.idemia.com / Follow @Idemia_NA on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Genevieve de Vera

IDEMIA I&S North America

(978) 808-7047

genevieve.devera@us.idemia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IDEMIA Identity & Security USA LLC