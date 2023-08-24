Baby Magic Launches Delicate Wash & Lotion for Sensitive Skin

Iconic Baby Skin Care Brand Adds an Ultra-Mild Collection to its Product Family

COPPELL, Texas, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There is nothing more delicate than baby's skin. With 47% of skincare shoppers rating sensitive skin as an important factor when buying baby bath time products*, iconic baby skincare brand, Baby Magic, has developed a brand new line made with 98% naturally derived ingredients for parents who are looking for an even more gentle option for their little one. Introducing the Baby Magic Delicate collection featuring a Wash and Lotion with the light and comforting scent of Almond Blossom. After being a part of bath time routines for over 70 years, Baby Magic understands the needs of parents and their little ones when it comes to protecting and soothing soft, delicate skin. The new collection is available now, exclusively on Amazon.

The Baby Magic Delicate line features ultra-mild, hypoallergenic, and tear-free formulas infused with good-for-you ingredients. The brand created the Delicate Wash to gently cleanse without stripping or irritating skin during bath time. Parents can wash the day away while comforting and balancing baby's skin from head to toe. To relax baby after a bath or hydrate skin throughout the day, the Delicate Lotion features a silky, feather-light formula to provide sensitive skin with optimal gentle care. The lotion is formulated to balance baby's moisture barrier and protect skin.

The Delicate Line is packed with wholesome ingredients such as Colloidal Oat, which contains nutrients that help hydrate and leave skin feeling soft and soothed, Shea Butter, which contains fatty acids and vitamins known to moisturize, smooth and soften dry skin, and Aloe, that helps skin feel hydrated to help replenish skin's moisture barrier. This new line also leaves behind light notes of almond blossom, vanilla musk, and juicy peach.

"At Baby Magic, we know how important it is for parents to feel good about the products they use on their little ones, which is why we created the brand's latest collection – perfect for parents who want something extra gentle for babies, toddlers or themselves," said Jon Song, CEO at Naterra International Inc. "To support families with sensitive skin, we knew adding the Delicate Line was the natural next step when expanding our offerings."

Whether winding down the day at home with a relaxing bath or packing the diaper bag for an overnight trip, the Delicate line makes bath time a breeze. Available in 8.6 oz. flip-top tubes, this wash and lotion duo is easy to store in the bathroom or nursery and grab when needed. The Delicate formulas are dermatologist and pediatrician recommended, and free of sulfates, synthetic dyes, parabens, phthalates, and mineral oils. With simplicity and quality in mind, Baby Magic is an all-in-one solution for parents and families.

About Baby Magic

Trusted by moms for over 70 years, Baby Magic is a family-owned and operated business that believes that all families deserve quality products for those daily bonding moments that become treasured lifelong memories. Hypoallergenic, tear-free, and paraben-free – Baby Magic features nourishing formulas, comforting scents and wholesome ingredients at a value loved by parents since 1951. Visit Baby Magic at babymagic.com to learn more.

About Naterra

Based in Coppell, Texas, just outside of Dallas, Naterra International is housed with a new, one-of-a-kind cosmetic manufacturing plant with state of the art capabilities. The 320,000 square foot landmark manufacturing, distribution and research facility adheres to the strictest of quality control measures to provide custom formulations of innovative goods. Priding itself on research and innovation, Naterra stays ahead of the marketplace trends to consistently produce the latest and greatest products. Naterra is home to household name brands like Tree Hut, Baby Magic and more.

