Outreach, Inc. to Join the Gloo Family of Brands

Strategic partnership will pave the way for a connected marketplace of diverse partners serving over 70,000 churches on a common platform

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloo, the leading technology platform dedicated to connecting the faith ecosystem and releasing its collective might, announced plans for a major strategic investment in Outreach, Inc., a Colorado Springs-based company whose mission is to equip the Church to reach their communities for Jesus Christ. The investment is part of the larger Gloo growth plan to serve the Church with a comprehensive marketplace of diverse offerings.

Outreach also maintains one of the highest quality marketing platforms to pastors, providing additional pathways for Gloo and its partners to reach leaders with valuable resources.

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to welcome Outreach, Inc. to the Gloo family of brands and partners that are focused on serving the big C Church," said Scott Beck, CEO of Gloo. "Outreach has faithfully served the Church for 27 years with best-in-class journalism, growth content, marketing resources, and church engagement capabilities. Their extensive collection of offerings will complement, and greatly extend, the collection of resources already on the platform, especially in the area of weekend experience resources."

Founded by Scott and Susan Evans, Outreach equips 200,000 churches and ministries a year with a range of physical and digital products including church marketing tools, worship and sermon content, media and editorial, a speaker's bureau, print products and publishing, and Christian interest content.

"By partnering with Gloo we will be better able to fulfill our mission of helping equip more churches to reach more people for Christ," said Scott Evans, CEO of Outreach. "The Gloo platform is already helping churches connect with thousands of explorers looking for churches, providing free texting to churches, funding and enabling community wide evangelism efforts and facilitating movements like He Gets Us and church engagement around TV/Film such as The Chosen. I'm excited about the synergies Outreach and Gloo will bring as we serve the Church now and in the future."

The partnership will make the Gloo platform one of the largest aggregators of churches and church products, serving across a wide range of church functions including, outreach, evangelism, education and discipleship, leadership, assessments, sermon prep, children's ministry, human resources, mission trip support, content, and more.

"Ministry leaders work hard every day to nurture the personal growth of people in their communities. But so often, they don't have access or even the time to find the best tools to support their work," said Brad Hill, Chief Solutions Officer at Gloo. "Our goal is to connect the whole faith ecosystem—from content producers and denominations to donors, explorers and church leaders—so they can exchange with each other. After all, ministry is a team sport. Gloo is a platform that enables every type of church to serve every type of person, with the ability to reach new people, engage them on growth journeys, and discover the right resources to use next. The addition of Outreach, Inc. builds on this foundation, and will provide incredible tools so every church can thrive, and every person can flourish."

Details of the acquisition letter of intent were not publicly available. The final terms are subject to definitive purchase agreement, to be completed in the near future. While both organizations are located in Colorado, each organization will continue their independent operations from their respective headquarters.

Gloo is the trusted platform that releases the collective might of the faith ecosystem. As a leading technology innovator, Gloo connects people, partners, world-class content, funding opportunities and more to help ministries achieve their goals and change more lives. Gloo has more than 30,000 churches using its platform and connects more than 1,000 new people to churches each day. Gloo is based in Boulder, Colorado, employing a team of more than 150 people.

Outreach , Inc. offers a comprehensive list of products and services in the industry paired with a team of caring consultants who have worked in ministry as pastors and lay leaders to help churches get the resources they need by providing a variety of digital communication services. These include Outreach.com, Outreach Magazine, Equip Press, Outreach Speakers, SermonCentral.com, ChurchLeaders.com, Sermons4Kids.com, FaithIt.com, ForEveryMom.com, and more. In addition, Outreach provides churches and ministries access to state-of-the-art printing equipment, compelling graphics and design. This includes full custom design by professional Graphic Designers, to their innovative Online Editor that lets customers do their own customization, to fast printing services for customers who have their own designs.

