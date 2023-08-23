ConcertAI's TeraRecon Partners with Optellum to Integrate Virtual Nodule Clinic Solution into Eureka Clinical AI Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concert AI's TeraRecon, the advanced visualization and clinical AI SaaS company, announced today its strategic collaboration with Optellum, a UK -based company specializing in AI-driven clinical decision support solutions for early lung cancer diagnosis. Through this collaboration, Optellum's state-of-the-art Virtual Nodule Clinic solution will be seamlessly integrated into TeraRecon's Eureka Clinical AI platform.

The Virtual Nodule Clinic integrates the clinically validated Lung Cancer Prediction score based on imaging AI. This may be useful in the characterization of pulmonary nodules during image interpretation or as input during the clinical decision making.

The integration the Virtual Nodule Clinic solution with the Eureka Clinical AI platform will empower radiologists and oncologists with advanced AI algorithms that help with accurate assessment, characterization, and management of lung nodules. By combining TeraRecon's industry-leading expertise in advanced imaging with the Virtual Nodule Clinic, medical professionals will be able to leverage comprehensive clinical insights to make informed decisions and provide timely, personalized patient care.

"ConcertAI is one of the leading cancer research and clinical AI focused companies in the world. Our collaboration with Optellum marks a significant milestone in advancing lung cancer diagnosis and aiding pulmonologists in treatment," said Jeff Elton, PhD, CEO of ConcertAI. "The addition of the Virtual Nodule Clinic solution to ConcertAI's TeraRecon Eureka Clinical AI platform will assure customers state-of-the-art tools to assess and characterize lung nodules efficiently and accurately."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with TeraRecon to expand the reach of our Virtual Nodule Clinic solution across their customers," said Václav Potěšil, CEO of Optellum. "By combining TeraRecon's powerful imaging platform with Optellum's advanced Virtual Node Clinic technology, we can provide healthcare professionals with clinical decision support solutions for early lung cancer diagnosis and enable early intervention."

The Eureka Clinical AI platform is renowned for its comprehensive suite of advanced imaging analytics, clinical decision support tools, and workflow optimization solutions. By integrating Optellum's Virtual Nodule Clinic into the platform, TeraRecon solidifies its position as a leader in transforming lung cancer care through innovative AI applications.

Eureka Clinical AI is the leading AI SaaS imaging interpretation and clinical decision augmentation solution from TeraRecon. As the industry's most broadly deployed platform, it is unique in that it is open to third-party AI algorithms, allowing consolidated management of all AI interpretation solutions with seamless PACS integrations. Multi-specialty care teams can see results and receive mobile alerts to confirm AI findings, ensuring optimal and timely patient interventions, management and coordinated care delivery.

Learn more about the Eureka Clinical AI platform capabilities and algorithms that span across neurology, radiology, cardiology, oncology, and more at www.terarecon.com/artificial-intelligence.

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the global leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and healthcare. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, healthcare providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at http://www.concertai.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About TeraRecon: Serving ~1,900 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the 2020, 2021, and 2022 KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com

About Optellum: Optellum is a pioneering medical technology company specializing in AI-driven solutions for Optellum is a commercial-stage lung health company providing Artificial Intelligence decision support software that assists physicians in early diagnosis and optimal treatment for their patients. The company was founded so that every lung disease patient is diagnosed and treated at the earliest possible stage, when chances of cure are the highest. Optellum's roadmap extends beyond lung cancer diagnosis and treatment to other deadly diseases of the lungs, including interstitial lung disease (ILD) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Optellum has headquarters at the Oxford Centre for Innovation in Oxford, United Kingdom and a U.S. office at the Texas Medical Center in Houston, TX.

Optellum has received grant funding from InnovateUK, the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), the NHS AI Lab, The Accelerated Access Collaborative (AAC), MedCity and EIT Health. For more information, visit us at www.optellum.com

