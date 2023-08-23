Cango Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Total revenues were RMB675.4 million (US$93.1 million), a 133.6% increase from RMB289.2 million in the same period of 2022. Car trading transactions revenues were RMB562.8 million (US$77.6 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing 83.3% of total revenues in the same period, a 157.4% increase from RMB218.6 million in the same period of 2022.
- The total outstanding balance of financing transactions the Company facilitated was RMB16,628.1 million (US$2,293.1 million) as of June 30, 2023. M1+ and M3+ overdue ratios for all financing transactions that remained outstanding and were facilitated by the Company were 2.12% and 1.09%, respectively, as of June 30, 2023, compared with 2.33% and 1.29%, respectively, as of March 31, 2023.
- "Cango Haoche" had engaged 11,066 dealers in China's 31 provinces and 305 cities as of June 30, 2023. During the second quarter, total sales were 5,893 cars. Since the "Cango Haoche" APP was launched at the end of the second quarter of 2022, it had attracted a total of over one million page views and more than 98,000 unique visitors as of the end of June 2023.
- "Cango U-Car" had engaged 6,900 dealers in China's 30 provinces and 225 cities as of June 30, 2023. During the second quarter, total sales were 651 cars. As of June 30, 2023, the "Cango U-Car" APP and mini program had attracted a total of over 611,000 page views and more than 31,000 unique visitors.
Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, commented, "Despite the release of various consumption stimulus policies targeting the automotive market in the first half of the year, consumer confidence and consumption willingness remained weak. Amid challenging market conditions overall, we leveraged our deep insights into the industry's pain points to continuously refine our product offerings. "
"In the second quarter, we updated functions and products on 'Cango Haoche,' adding the car loan program, cross-regional delivery service, as well as auto insurance and non-auto insurance products. These offerings empowered our dealers with enhanced service capabilities and broadened profit streams, resulting in a year-over-year increase of 34.3% in the total number of dealers engaged on 'Cango Haoche.' Meanwhile, we assembled a dedicated team of professional technicians and broadened service coverage across the used car transaction value chain with our onsite service team of over 100 experts beginning to engage in basic vehicle inspection and other relevant services."
"Digital technology capabilities are key to improving service capabilities across the platform. Beyond revamping our transaction business across the platform, we have also been actively working towards group-wide digital transformation. Our 'Car Dealer Operational Index Query' was launched and listed on the Shanghai Data Exchange in May 2023, which is believed to be the first data index available in the market and could be served as a tool for assessing the financial stability of car dealers in lower-tier markets."
"Moving into the second half of the year, we will prudently manage inventory to address the potential risk of market and vehicle price fluctuation while continuing to invest in transaction infrastructure and enhancing our platforms' overall capabilities," concluded Mr. Lin.
Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Cango, stated, "Our resilient second quarter results demonstrated the effectiveness of our business model amid a dynamic operating environment. We made encouraging progress with our diversified and enhanced service offerings across our business in the second quarter, propelling our dealers' growth and helping them achieve their goals. We believe that our dedication to technology innovation and operating efficiency has set Cango firmly on a path toward sustainable and healthy growth."
Accounting Policy Changes
The Company has adopted the Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (ASC 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments on January 1, 2023, using the modified retrospective transition method. This standard requires the measurement of all expected credit losses for financial assets measured at amortized cost and off-balance sheet credit exposures not accounted for as insurance at the reporting date based on historical experience, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts.
Upon adoption of the standard on January 1, 2023, the Company recorded RMB302.4 million (US$41.7 million) increase in risk assurance liabilities, RMB14.5 million (US$2.0 million) increase in the allowance for finance lease receivables, RMB13.8 million (US$1.9 million) increase in the allowance for financing receivables and RMB3.2 million (US$0.4 million) increase in the allowance of other current and non-current assets. After adjusting for deferred taxes, RMB306.9 million (US$42.3 million) decrease was recorded in beginning retained earnings on January 1, 2023 through a cumulative-effect adjustment.
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
REVENUES
Total revenues in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 133.6% to RMB675.4 million (US$93.1 million) from RMB289.2 million in the same period of 2022. Revenues from car trading transactions in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB562.8 million (US$77.6 million), representing 83.3% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2023 and a 157.4% increase from RMB218.6 million in the same period of 2022. The guarantee income, which represented the fee income earned on the non-contingent aspect of a guarantee, was RMB55.9 million (US$7.7 million) in the second quarter of 2023, which was presented separately from the contingent aspect of a guarantee pursuant to the adoption of ASC 326 since January 1, 2023.
OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES
Total operating cost and expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB684.4 million (US$94.4 million) compared with RMB643.3 million in the same period of 2022.
- Cost of revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB615.8 million (US$84.9 million) compared with RMB272.7 million in the same period of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was 91.2%, compared with 94.3% in the same period of 2022.
- Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2023 decreased to RMB12.2 million (US$1.7 million) from RMB41.8 million in the same period of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2023 was 1.8%, compared with 14.5% in the same period of 2022.
- General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2023 decreased to RMB36.8 million (US$5.1 million) from RMB124.7 million in the same period of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2023 was 5.5%, compared with 43.1% in the same period of 2022.
- Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2023 decreased to RMB7.7 million (US$1.1 million) from RMB12.9 million in the same period of 2022. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2023 was 1.1%, compared with 4.4% in the same period of 2022.
- Net loss on contingent risk assurance liabilities in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million).
- Provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023 decreased to RMB10.2 million (US$1.4 million) from RMB138.2 million in the same period of 2022. Provision for credit losses included the special provisions of RMB57.3 million on the Company's prepayments and other receivables due from two car trading suppliers based on the assessments of their probabilities of delinquency.
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
Loss from operations in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB8.9 million (US$1.2 million), compared with RMB354.1 million in the same period of 2022.
NET INCOME
Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB36.2 million (US$5.0 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB48.2 million (US$6.6 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure."
NET INCOME PER ADS
Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share (the "ADS") in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB0.27 (US$0.04) and RMB0.26 (US$0.04), respectively. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB0.36 (US$0.05) and RMB0.35 (US$0.05), respectively. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares of the Company.
BALANCE SHEET
As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB589.4 million (US$81.3 million), compared with RMB696.6 million as of March 31, 2023.
As of June 30, 2023, the Company had short-term investments of RMB2,055.7 million (US$283.5 million), compared with RMB2,017.7 million as of March 31, 2023.
Business Outlook
For the third quarter of 2023, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB300 million and RMB350 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
Share Repurchase Program
- Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on April 22, 2022, the Company had repurchased 2,846,285 ADSs with cash in the aggregate amount of approximately US$5.7 million up to April 25, 2023, the day on which the program expired.
- Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on April 21, 2023 (the "New Share Repurchase Program"), the Company had repurchased 24,845,983 ADSs with cash in the aggregate amount of approximately US$32.2 million up to June 30, 2023. The ADS purchase agreement entered into between an institutional investor and the Company on June 1, 2023 was settled on June 26, 2023, pursuant to which the Company repurchased an aggregate of 24,300,562 ADSs for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$31.6 million.
The above share repurchases were conducted pursuant to resolutions of the Company's board of directors, which authorized that the Company's proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades, and/or through other legally permissible means, in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The repurchases will be funded from the Company's existing cash balance.
About Cango Inc.
Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, connecting car buyers, dealers, financial institutions, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and has a nationwide network. Leveraging its competitive advantages in technological innovation and big data, Cango has established an automotive supply chain ecosystem, and developed a matrix of products centering on customer needs for auto transactions, auto financing and after-market services. By working with platform participants, Cango endeavors to make car purchases simple and enjoyable, and make itself customers' car purchase service platform of choice. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.
Definition of Overdue Ratios
The Company defines "M1+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 30 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.
The Company defines "M3+ overdue ratio" as (i) exposure at risk relating to financing transactions for which any installment payment is 90 to 179 calendar days past due as of a specified date, divided by (ii) exposure at risk relating to all financing transactions which remain outstanding as of such date, excluding amounts of outstanding principal that are 180 calendar days or more past due.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss), a Non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of the Non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company presents the Non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) enables the management to assess the Company's operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the use of the Non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This Non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss). Further, the Non-GAAP measure may differ from the Non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the Non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Reconciliations of Cango's Non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2023, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the "Business Outlook" section and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango's goal and strategies; Cango's expansion plans; Cango's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; Cango's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other platform participants; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
CANGO INC.
As of December 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2023
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
378,917,318
589,447,322
81,288,503
Restricted cash - current
152,688,510
26,675,304
3,678,693
Short-term investments
1,941,432,848
2,055,688,107
283,492,354
Accounts receivable, net
266,836,951
314,776,512
43,409,666
Finance lease receivables - current, net
799,438,656
448,592,918
61,863,792
Financing receivables, net
73,818,025
28,769,129
3,967,444
Short-term contract asset
500,389,654
242,352,163
33,421,892
Prepayments and other current assets
1,356,822,028
707,701,413
97,596,488
Total current assets
5,470,343,990
4,414,002,868
608,718,832
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash - non-current
750,877,306
612,227,612
84,430,049
Goodwill
148,657,971
148,657,971
20,500,872
Property and equipment, net
14,689,988
12,980,199
1,790,051
Intangible assets
48,317,878
48,012,470
6,621,222
Long-term contract asset
173,457,178
67,598,628
9,322,277
Deferred tax assets
62,497,781
137,212,359
18,922,450
Finance lease receivables - non-current, net
260,049,967
110,848,658
15,286,729
Operating lease right-of-use assets
80,726,757
74,203,806
10,233,173
Other non-current assets
6,633,517
6,886,069
949,632
Total non-current assets
1,545,908,343
1,218,627,772
168,056,455
TOTAL ASSETS
7,016,252,333
5,632,630,640
776,775,287
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debts
349,299,134
230,729,960
31,819,117
Long-term debts—current
565,143,340
117,346,048
16,182,760
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
890,836,699
471,055,350
64,961,500
Deferred guarantee income
-
178,334,757
24,593,488
Contingent risk assurance liabilities
-
208,316,116
28,728,106
Risk assurance liabilities
402,303,421
-
-
Income tax payable
313,406,680
339,584,975
46,830,910
Short-term lease liabilities
9,913,073
10,690,027
1,474,222
Total current liabilities
2,530,902,347
1,556,057,233
214,590,103
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debts
75,869,353
2,774,809
382,664
Deferred tax liability
10,724,133
10,724,133
1,478,926
Long-term operating lease liabilities
76,533,208
69,622,114
9,601,329
Other non-current liabilities
314,287
278,451
38,400
Total non-current liabilities
163,440,981
83,399,507
11,501,319
Total liabilities
2,694,343,328
1,639,456,740
226,091,422
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares
204,260
204,260
28,169
Treasury shares
(559,005,216)
(781,365,647)
(107,755,250)
Additional paid-in capital
4,805,240,472
4,818,705,269
664,529,846
Accumulated other comprehensive income
66,359,902
138,390,834
19,084,969
Retained earnings
9,109,587
(182,760,816)
(25,203,869)
Total Cango Inc.'s equity
4,321,909,005
3,993,173,900
550,683,865
Total shareholders' equity
4,321,909,005
3,993,173,900
550,683,865
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
7,016,252,333
5,632,630,640
776,775,287
CANGO INC.
Three months ended June 30
Six months ended June 30
2022
2023
2022
2023
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
289,191,585
675,430,076
93,146,067
1,076,885,456
1,218,043,439
167,975,872
Loan facilitation income and other related income
14,599,571
13,957,481
1,924,825
120,498,214
16,272,881
2,244,133
Guarantee income
-
55,875,460
7,705,578
-
120,004,206
16,549,337
Leasing income
42,718,041
16,645,952
2,295,582
92,840,092
38,859,633
5,358,988
After-market services income
10,544,538
10,529,314
1,452,059
36,323,244
27,248,790
3,757,780
Automobile trading income
218,612,145
562,758,493
77,607,945
817,913,471
992,608,136
136,886,922
Others
2,717,290
15,663,376
2,160,078
9,310,435
23,049,793
3,178,712
Operating cost and expenses:
Cost of revenue
272,661,870
615,829,103
84,926,717
959,643,012
1,096,347,083
151,193,177
Sales and marketing
41,798,207
12,153,129
1,675,993
95,643,408
24,691,691
3,405,140
General and administrative
124,670,110
36,834,735
5,079,742
175,553,986
76,637,265
10,568,762
Research and development
12,857,670
7,748,158
1,068,520
27,343,292
15,850,521
2,185,887
Net loss (gain) on contingent risk assurance liabilities
-
1,556,164
214,605
-
(66,392)
(9,156)
Net loss on risk assurance liabilities
53,144,802
-
-
152,065,685
-
-
Provision (net recovery on provision) for credit losses
138,198,835
10,238,843
1,412,001
209,854,830
(38,315,257)
-5,283,916
Total operation cost and expense
643,331,494
684,360,132
94,377,578
1,620,104,213
1,175,144,911
162,059,894
(Loss) income from operations
(354,139,909)
(8,930,056)
(1,231,511)
(543,218,757)
42,898,528
5,915,978
Interest income, net
7,153,803
20,718,511
2,857,213
12,500,971
39,499,391
5,447,215
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
1,655,350
4,668,993
643,884
(17,589,345)
8,401,348
1,158,599
Interest expense
(4,245,737)
(1,652,610)
(227,905)
(8,585,969)
(3,946,695)
(544,274)
Foreign exchange gain, net
3,641,027
3,820,047
526,809
3,251,940
2,835,740
391,066
Other income
3,047,649
3,138,715
432,849
37,537,026
7,598,612
1,047,897
Other expenses
(691,665)
(96,249)
(13,273)
(823,210)
(227,134)
(31,323)
Net (loss) income before income taxes
(343,579,482)
21,667,351
2,988,066
(516,927,344)
97,059,790
13,385,158
Income tax benefits
57,794,491
14,559,258
2,007,813
94,980,503
17,931,896
2,472,922
Net (loss) income
(285,784,991)
36,226,609
4,995,879
(421,946,841)
114,991,686
15,858,080
Net (loss) income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders
(285,784,991)
36,226,609
4,995,879
(421,946,841)
114,991,686
15,858,080
Earnings (loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders:
Basic
(2.08)
0.27
0.04
(3.05)
0.86
0.12
Diluted
(2.08)
0.26
0.04
(3.05)
0.82
0.11
Weighted average ADS used to compute earnings (loss) per ADS
Basic
137,612,565
133,052,781
133,052,781
138,416,992
133,906,218
133,906,218
Diluted
137,612,565
138,366,712
138,366,712
138,416,992
139,610,743
139,610,743
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustment
173,077,605
78,051,511
10,763,796
156,790,750
72,030,932
9,933,520
Total comprehensive (loss) income
(112,707,386)
114,278,120
15,759,675
(265,156,091)
187,022,618
25,791,600
Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Cango Inc.'s
(112,707,386)
114,278,120
15,759,675
(265,156,091)
187,022,618
25,791,600
CANGO INC.
Three months ended June 30
Six months ended June 30
2022
2023
2022
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net (loss) income
(285,784,991)
36,226,609
4,995,879
(421,946,841)
114,991,686
15,858,080
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
96,217,718
11,980,577
1,652,197
119,072,008
26,039,675
3,591,035
Cost of revenue
1,104,953
728,462
100,460
2,000,393
1,475,878
203,533
Sales and marketing
2,253,413
2,345,570
323,469
6,773,229
5,138,966
708,696
General and administrative
92,068,794
8,376,396
1,155,158
108,407,806
18,283,664
2,521,433
Research and development
790,558
530,149
73,110
1,890,580
1,141,167
157,373
Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income
(189,567,273)
48,207,186
6,648,076
(302,874,833)
141,031,361
19,449,115
Net (loss) income attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders
(189,567,273)
48,207,186
6,648,076
(302,874,833)
141,031,361
19,449,115
Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income per ADS-basic
(1.38)
0.36
0.05
(2.19)
1.05
0.15
Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income per ADS-diluted
(1.38)
0.35
0.05
(2.19)
1.01
0.14
Weighted average ADS outstanding—basic
137,612,565
133,052,781
133,052,781
138,416,992
133,906,218
133,906,218
Weighted average ADS outstanding—diluted
137,612,565
138,366,712
138,366,712
138,416,992
139,610,743
139,610,743
