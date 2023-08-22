BACKPACK HEALTHCARE: REVOLUTIONIZING PEDIATRIC MENTAL HEALTH CARE AND ADDRESSING THE YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS

ELKRIDGE, Md., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Youme Healthcare, a pioneer in identifying and treating pediatric mental illness, has acquired Hurdle Health and officially rebranded to Backpack Healthcare. This strategic expansion and positioning aims to combat the escalating mental health crisis.

According to recent statistics, the youth mental health crisis has reached alarming levels. Over 2.5 million American children struggle with depression 3 , and in recent years, suicide has emerged as the second leading cause of death among individuals aged between 10-24 years old. 2

Recognizing the urgent need for accessible and specialized mental health support for children and adolescents, Backpack Healthcare was created to serve children and young adults through affordable teletherapy. The company's rebranding signifies a commitment to addressing the unique mental health needs of young individuals and ensuring their well-being.

Backpack Healthcare's acquisition of Hurdle Health was strategic in supporting its capabilities in providing culturally intentional, sensitive and inclusive mental health care to diverse populations. This strategic union combines Backpack Healthcare's expertise in pediatric mental health with Hurdle Health's renowned track record in delivering tailored care to individuals from different backgrounds.

With the launch of its revolutionary mental health self care app, Backpack Healthcare aims to empower young individuals, their families, and caregivers in navigating the challenges of mental health.

The app offers a seamless and accessible platform connecting users with licensed pediatric mental health professionals, and offers convenient scheduling and therapy sessions in all 50 states. With personalized care, advanced algorithms match young individuals with specialized therapists who design tailored treatment plans. The self-care app provides an engaging experience through interactive tools and activities, making therapy enjoyable and encouraging active participation. Additionally, Backpack Healthcare created an inclusive online community, allowing young individuals to connect, share experiences, and find support in knowing they are not alone.

"Backpack Healthcare is dedicated to revolutionizing pediatric mental health care and transforming the lives of young individuals across the nation" stated Hafeezah Muhammad, Founder & CEO of Backpack Healthcare. "Through our rebranding, acquisition, and the launch of our innovative app, we are committed to combating the youth mental health crisis by providing accessible, personalized, and culturally sensitive care. Our mission is to ensure that no child or adolescent is left behind when it comes to their mental well-being."

"With alarming rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide among youth, especially youth of color, the world needs Backpack. Hurdle was the first mental health teletherapy company to put a multicultural framework to use in its practice. I am pleased that this legacy will continue through the capable stewardship of Backpack", said Kevin Dedner, CEO of Hurdle Health.

About Backpack Healthcare:

Backpack Healthcare (formerly Youme Healthcare) is a leading pediatric mental health company committed to addressing the unique mental health needs of young individuals. With the acquisition of Hurdle Health and the launch of its groundbreaking app, Backpack Healthcare aims to revolutionize pediatric mental health care and combat the escalating youth mental health crisis. The company's mission is to empower young individuals to thrive by providing accessible, personalized, and culturally sensitive mental health support.

About Hurdle Health:

Established in 2018, Hurdle was a digital mental health platform revolutionizing mental health care by providing mental health services with a focus on culturally sensitive self-care support for People of Color. Hurdle developed a proprietary scientifically-validated tool to measure cultural responsiveness and provide appropriate training and coaching for its therapists. In 2021, Hurdle successfully closed a $5 million Series Seed financing co-led by 406 Ventures and Seae Ventures with participation from F-Prime.

