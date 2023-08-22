ADCOLOR Announces 2023 Class of FUTURES and LEADERS

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting diversity in the creative industries, today announced its 2023 class of ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS. The two talent programs build upon ADCOLOR's "Rise Up, Reach Back" motto, encompassing those just beginning in their career and those well-established in their respective industry.

The 2023 class of ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS can be found below.

Launched in 2012, the ADCOLOR FUTURES program identifies and nurtures the next generation of leaders who have one to three years of experience in their industry. Now in its 12th year, the program provides training, mentorship and empowerment to selected young professionals with the goal of supporting the talent of tomorrow, today.

After an extensive application and interview process, 30 young professionals were chosen as the 2023 class of ADCOLOR FUTURES. These individuals showcase strong leadership potential, sustained involvement in reaching back, interest in partnering with leadership to drive change through DEI initiatives, and innovative thinking to solve today's problems.

As part of the program, the FUTURES will be immersed in an orientation day hosted by Spotify and a full day of programming hosted by Deutsch LA. This programming includes ADCOLOR University, an intensive training facilitated by top-ranked leadership and talent consulting firms. It also includes the annual FUTURES Hackathon, presented by Apple, taking place at ADCOLOR 2023.

"If you need a dose of inspiration, take a look at this year's class of FUTURES," said Criseli Roddy, Director of Programs at ADCOLOR. "Though early in their careers, these promising young professionals already have made remarkable achievements and are on their path to becoming influential voices in their industries. We are honored to be part of their journeys and to provide these rising stars a place to learn and create invaluable connections as they continue to advance in their careers."

ADCOLOR, together with Amazon, is also hosting its second annual ADCOLOR LEADERS program. Launched in 2022, this program aims to support historically excluded professionals with 15+ years of experience in creative industries as they rise to executive roles. It features cutting-edge workshops, discussions with thought leaders, and curated exercises encouraging self-exploration.

From the many applications received, 30 changemakers were selected for the 2023 class of LEADERS. Those chosen are in a position to institute change in their field, believe in the power of diversity, and display a passion to champion DE&I for the long term. The aim is for participants to walk away from the program with a renewed sense of purpose, a reinvigorated approach to their work, and meaningful relationships to propel them to the next level.

"Through years of dedicated efforts, this year's ADCOLOR LEADERS have already proven their ability to make a positive impact on their respective industries," said Dipal Shah, Head of Brand Strategy, Amazon Ads. "The goal of the program is to equip these LEADERS with the connections and knowledge that will both encourage and energize them to continue their inspiring work. We are thrilled to partner with ADCOLOR on this year's program and to see the new levels these visionaries will reach."

Both programs offer sponsorship to attend ADCOLOR 2023, which encompasses both programs as well as the 17th Annual ADCOLOR Awards and the ADCOLOR Conference. Taking place November 9-11 at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles, CA, the 2023 event will center on its "Double Down & Double Up" theme, which serves as a reminder that diversity, equity and inclusion must remain a priority and urges companies to uphold their social justice and CSR commitments.

To learn more about the FUTURES and LEADERS programs, please visit https://adcolor.org/futures and https://adcolor.org/leaders . For additional updates and information on ADCOLOR 2023, please follow ADCOLOR on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org .

ADCOLOR 2023 Partners

Disney, Google | YouTube, Spotify, Amazon, LinkedIn, Droga5, Activision, Sony Music Group, Mondelēz International, MSL, Nextdoor, Omnicom, TikTok, Walmart Connect, American Express, Basis Technologies, Endeavor, Expedia Group, FCB, Havas, McCann Worldgroup, Yahoo, Apple

ADCOLOR Corporate Members

The Brandtech Group, Cardinal Change Consulting, Deutsch LA, Droga5, Energy BBDO, JKR, McCann Worldgroup, Meta, Microsoft, MSL, Sony Music Group, The Advertising Club of NY

ADCOLOR Vendor Partners

5WPR, Adewole Photography, Adrianne Lipscomb Graphic Design, Akande Music, Bravely, Debut Capital, dirty sugar, EGM Security Management, Isa Beltre-Plush Merchandising Consultants, Squeaky.com, STAMP Event Co., Studio Mark Clennon, Tabernacle, the STUDIO NYC, Virtual Event Site, Wendy Shanker

2023 ADCOLOR FUTURES

Aaron Marshall : Copywriter, BBDO NY

Alexander Thompson : Copywriter, The Martin Agency

Allison Holmes : CEO Research, Insights, and Communities Manager, Microsoft

Ana Rubin : Account Executive, Amazon Advertising

Anita Ngo : 2023 MAIP Creative Intern of the Year

Ashleigh Smith: Strategic Planner, FCB Chicago

Brianna Lowder : Worldwide Xbox Accessories Category Marketing Lead, Microsoft

Christopher Morales : Project Manager, Deutsch LA

Coral Li : Brand Strategist & 2023 MAIP Fellow of the Year

Davawnna Clark: Account Executive, Amazon Advertising

Dyneisha Gross : Designer, Ogilvy North America

Elsa Ramesh : Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft

Grant Bennett : Diversity Strategist, Google

Hamy Huynh : Talent Acquisition & DEI Manager, Colle McVoy

Jalen Coleman : Social Strategist, Merkley and Partners

Jasmine Baker : Consumer Insights Associate, Spanx

Jayda Hill : Creative Coordinator, Droga5

Kariesha Martinez: Paid Media Specialist, MongoDB

Kim An Ta : Client Solutions Manager, TikTok

Madilyne Nguyen-Acosta: Senior Specialist, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Sony Music Group

Maya Iwata : Senior Art Director, BBDO New York

Maya Siegel : Social Editor, Feminist

Merc Heredia-Ferran : Adjunct Professor, University of Illinois & Indiana University

Nafisa Hassan : Account Coordinator, R/GA

Roberto Del Real Jr. : Junior Art Director, Leo Burnett Detroit

Stephanie Ologan: Global Editorial Coordinator, Spotify

Toni Walker : Integrated Marketing Coordinator, Paramount Global

Yaritza Vallejo : Brand Marketing Specialist, McDonald's

Zachery Burton : Associate Manager, Product Marketing, Spotify

Zuri Godfrey : Associate Product Marketing Manager, Google

2023 ADCOLOR LEADERS

Alicia Nassardeen : Head of Business Affairs, Mother

Andriena Coleman : Director, DE&I, Hearts & Science

Bernice Chao : Co-Founder, Asians in Advertising

Deanna Barnes : Sr. Client Partner, Doubleverify

Dimas Adiwiyoto: SVP, Group Account Director, FCB New York

Eniola Tay-Agbozo : Head, Analytics & Insights US CPG & Grocery, Amazon

Eric Payne : Senior Content Manager, theCut

Gilbertson Cuffy : VP Marketing Partnerships and Promotions, Illumination

Jennifer Lin : Senior Manager, Philanthropy Communications, Salesforce

Jonathan Daly : Head of Communications Strategy, Johannes Leonardo

Jonelle Brown : Director, Global Franchise Planning and Studio Marketing, Paramount

Kai Weidie : SVP, Diversity Equity & Inclusion, dentsu Media

Kali Williams : Owner, More Than Three Fifth

Kristin Jarrett : Lead, Equity & Impact, Spotify

Laurel Stark : Creative Director, The Sims , EA (Electronic Arts)

Lopaka Purdy : President/Owner, Waldinger Creative

Nicky Lorenzo : SVP, Executive Creative Director, 305Worldwide

Nina Bell : Senior Director of Experiential Marketing, Essence Communications

Patrick Bennett : Executive Creative Director, Momentum Worldwide

Phillip Collins : Founder, Good Black Art

Priscilla Lau : Creator Partnerships, Representation Matters, LLC

Quency L. Phillips : Founder / Executive Director, Lighthouse Silicon Valley

Rebecca Chin : Internal Communications for Diversity & Belonging, Airbnb

Roo Yeshpaul Johnson: Senior Manager, Social, Adobe

Sakinah Charbeneau : Director, DEI, Omnicom Media Group

Solange Sheridan : Experiential Marketing Leader

Suzie Bao : Group Account Director, Quigley Simpson

Tia Nicole Newton : Creative Director

Venkata Bhonagiri : Sr Partner, Group Director, Data Strategy & Analytics, Mindshare

Veronica Warman : SVP, Group Creative Director, Entrée Health

