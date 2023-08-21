Blue Compass RV Recognized as #1 Airstream Retailer in the World

Blue Compass RV #1 in Overall Sales as a Dealer Group for Airstream

Airstream of Tampa Recognized as #1 Airstream Dealership for the 4 th year in a row in All Three Categories (Overall, Touring Coaches and Travel Trailers)

Airstream of Austin #1 in Central Region for 5th Consecutive Year in Travel Trailers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Compass RV was recognized by Airstream as the #1 Airstream retailer in the world. Multiple Blue Compass RV Airstream stores were recognized as top Airstream dealers led by Airstream of Tampa ranking as the #1 Airstream dealer in the world for the 4th year in a row.

Blue Compass RV's Airstream of Tampa won all three categories of the competition for #1 in Airstream sales in the United States, including overall sales, touring coaches and travel trailer sales. Blue Compass RV's Airstream of Austin store was the #1 ranked Airstream dealer in Airstream's Central Region for travel trailers for the 5th year in a row.

"We are excited to celebrate Airstream of Tampa achieving for a fourth consecutive year the #1 Top Overall Dealer of Airstream products in the entire United States and World," stated Jon Ferrando, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President of Blue Compass RV, "We are proud of our Airstream of Austin store for ranking #1 for Airstream travel trailers in the U.S. Central Region for a fifth year in a row and our new spot as the #1 Airstream dealership group."

"This wouldn't be possible without the hard work and tireless dedication of our Airstream teams. Our teams at all ten of our Airstream stores are extraordinary with an incredible focus on sales, service and the customer experience," added Jon Ferrando. "We also appreciate our incredible partnership and the support we receive from Airstream."

Blue Compass RV has the following ten Airstream store locations: Airstream of Tampa, Airstream of Austin, Airstream of Greensboro, Blue Compass RV Orlando, Blue Compass RV Des Moines, Blue Compass RV Superstores Gainesville, Blue Compass RV Jacksonville, Blue Compass RV Albany, Blue Compass RV St Augustine and Airstream of South Carolina.

ABOUT BLUE COMPASS RV:

Blue Compass RV is the fastest growing RV retail company in the United States with a mission to provide an exceptional sales, service and RV ownership experience for its customers. Blue Compass RV has over 100 RV stores in 33 states. Blue Compass RV is led by Jon Ferrando, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President. Jon Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. Blue Compass RV's leadership team has over 300 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

To learn more about our Airstream locations and Blue Compass RV, please visit: https://rvone.com/, https://www.airstreamofgreensboronc.com/, https://www.airstreamofaustin.com/, https://airstreamtampa.rvone.com/, or https://www.bluecompassrv.com/

